CBRE Prices 7-8 Airways Industrial Estate in Santry for €10.75 Million

CBRE lists the Santry industrial units for €10.75 million, offering a net initial yield of 7.4%, attracting interest from Irish and international investors.

The 7-8 Airways Industrial Estate in Santry, Dublin 9, is now on the market with a asking price of €10.75 million, according to CBRE. The transaction is expected to appeal to both Irish and international buyers, thanks to a well‑located site, a robust tenant covenant and an attractive net initial yield of 7.4 percent.

Property Overview and Rental Structure

The two adjoining industrial units cover a combined area of 8,319 square metres (89,649 square feet) on a 3.6‑acre plot. The location lies just north of Santry village and within easy reach of Dublin Airport, Dublin Port, and the M1/M50 motorway interchange. It is fully leased to MM Fibre Packaging Ireland Limited, a subsidiary of MM Group, for a total rent of €896,490 per year, which translates to €10.00 per square foot.

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Both units are secured by 15‑year leases that began in July 2015 and February 2016. The first lease expires in June 2030, while the second ends in January 2031. MM Fibre Packaging is the successor of Essentra Packaging Ireland Limited, and the parent company, MM Group, reported consolidated revenues of €3.89 billion in 2025 and employs more than 13,000 people across the globe.

Investment Appeal and Yield Analysis

CBRE's industrial and logistics division has valued the asset at a capital value of €123 per square foot, below the current replacement value. The price, set at €10.75 million, reflects a net initial yield of roughly 7.4 percent and offers a potential for income growth as tenant covenants remain favourable.

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Stephen Mellon of CBRE said the units combine secure income with a rent that sits well below the market level for the area. Both parcels are under 50,000 square feet-a size that is scarce in the local supply chain-providing buyers with room to increase income in the future.

Market Context and Future Outlook

With the proximity to major transport hubs and the expanding logistics sector in Dublin, the Santry estate sits at a strategic crossroad for freight and distribution companies. The strong covenant and long‑term lease term reduce investment risk, while the current rent is modest compared to regional comparables.

Investors who acquire the site will benefit from an attractive purchase price relative to replacement cost, and the existing tenant's solid credit profile mitigates property‑specific risk. As the leases approach their end dates in 2030 and 2031, opportunities for renegotiation or expansion remain open, potentially boosting return metrics further.

CBRE has opened the market for bids, and interested parties can contact the agency to arrange due diligence and valuation inquiries, positioning the Santry industrial estate as a compelling opportunity for those seeking high‑yield logistics assets in Ireland's capital region.