Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel dies after collision with Andorra goalkeeper

CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel Alameda, 30, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, after a severe collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a Spanish second division match. The match was abandoned and tributes have poured in from clubs across Spain.

CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel Alameda died on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, after injuries suffered in a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a Spanish second division match.

The club announced his death at 8:00 a.m. local time, 7:00 a.m. GMT. He was 30 years old. Tenerife said in a statement: Broken with pain, with a lump in our throat and unable to believe this is real, CD Tenerife announces the tragic death, at 8:00 hours, of Jesus de Miguel Alameda. No words can ease the pain, nothing can lessen this great feeling of sadness.

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Collision Details and Red Card Incident

Our thoughts are with the family, his close friends and Tenerife fans, who today are grieving over this terrible news. The incident happened towards the end of the match, which was tied at 2-2. De Miguel was fouled in the middle of the pitch by Equatorial Guinea international goalkeeper Owono, who had raced out of his goal area to challenge for the ball near the center circle. Owono's knee appeared to make contact with De Miguel's head.

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Owono was shown a red card and sent off after the referee judged the charge to be dangerous. The match was subsequently abandoned. Players from both sides appeared visibly upset, and medical personnel were beckoned onto the field to provide emergency care. Spanish media said De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated.

He was transported to a local hospital immediately following the incident. CD Tenerife issued an initial statement late on Monday night confirming that the player had been admitted and was initially described as stable, despite the severity of his condition.

Player's Health Deterioration and Death

However, his health deteriorated rapidly. An update provided in the early hours of Tuesday morning reported that De Miguel's neurological condition had worsened significantly. Tenerife later said the player's condition had worsened neurologically before his death. Despite the efforts of medical teams, his condition continued to decline, leading to his death on the morning of November 3.

The club described being racked with pain and unable to believe the news of their player's passing. They emphasized that there are no words that can alleviate the overwhelming sadness felt by the organization and the football community. The family of Jesus de Miguel thanks everyone for their expressions of support and requests the utmost respect for their privacy during these terrible moments, the statement said.

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The club stands firmly alongside the devastated family and loved ones who are currently grieving. De Miguel had been at Tenerife for just over a season, having joined in the summer of 2025 from Castellon. Tributes poured in from across Spanish football. Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, Andorra's majority shareholder, wrote on social media: I am so deeply sorry.

Widespread Football Tributes and Condolences

Rest in peace, Jesus. Andorra also sent their most sincere condolences to De Miguel's family, teammates and Tenerife. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and other clubs in Spain also sent messages of condolence, as well as the Spanish football federation. The Royal Spanish Football Federation said in a statement: Shattered by this sad news, the Royal Spanish Football Federation wishes to express our deepest sorrow at his passing today.

The match against Andorra was suspended immediately after the collision occurred. This tragic event has sent shockwaves through Spanish football. The immediate aftermath has seen the suspension of the league fixture as the community comes to terms with the loss of a young athlete. The focus now shifts entirely to supporting the De Miguel family and investigating the circumstances of the collision that led to this cruel outcome.