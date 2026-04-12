Both Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of violating the 32-hour ceasefire declared for Orthodox Easter, reporting widespread drone and shelling attacks shortly after the truce began.

Reports from both sides indicate a significant breakdown of the temporary ceasefire declared to mark Orthodox Easter , with accusations of widespread violations. The ceasefire, intended to last for 32 hours, began on Saturday, but within hours, both Russia and Ukraine accused each other of launching numerous attacks. The Russia n defense ministry reported nearly 2,000 ceasefire violations overnight into Sunday, a figure that includes artillery and drone strikes .

Ukraine's general staff countered with its own report of hundreds of shelling attacks and a large number of drone strikes launched by Russian forces. The situation on the ground remains highly volatile, with both sides claiming the other is responsible for the continued hostilities. The brief truce, intended to provide respite during the religious holiday, seems to have failed to significantly reduce the intensity of the conflict. A soldier from Ukraine's 65th brigade, fighting in the Zaporizhzhia region, described ongoing reconnaissance drone activity by Russian forces, even during the ceasefire period. This reconnaissance activity reportedly hampered efforts to recover the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. This soldier, identified by the call sign Spider, shared these observations at a candlelit Easter service for military personnel. Russia further reported a civilian casualty, a child injured in an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on the Kursk region. In addition, the governor of the Belgorod region reported civilian deaths attributed to Ukrainian shelling. Ukraine's state emergencies service also noted civilian injuries resulting from a Russian drone strike in the Kharkiv region. The breakdown of the ceasefire undermines any prospects for even a temporary reduction in the intensity of fighting.\The initial announcement of the temporary ceasefire, made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 9th, specifically targeted the Orthodox Easter holiday, which fell on April 12th this year according to the Orthodox calendar. The truce was scheduled to conclude at midnight, which is 10 PM Irish time, on Sunday. Despite these intentions, the actual implementation was significantly marred by the reported attacks. The mutual accusations highlight the deep-seated distrust and the lack of confidence in any attempts at a diplomatic resolution. In an expression of the complex situation, religious services are performed while combat operations continued. Reports of violations have become the norm as each side looks at their own position. The reports paint a picture of continued escalation, with each side accusing the other of intentionally disregarding the terms of the declared ceasefire. The use of drones for reconnaissance purposes, even during the temporary halt in fighting, indicates a continued effort to gather intelligence and maintain a strategic advantage. While the stated goal of the ceasefire was to provide a period of peace, both sides continued fighting, as reported by authorities. The ongoing conflict has had a substantial impact on the civilian population, with reports of casualties and injuries on both sides.\The widespread attacks and mutual accusations of breaching the ceasefire have raised concerns about the already fragile state of the conflict. The reports highlight the difficulty in reaching agreements and enforcing them on the battlefield. With the ceasefire failing to take effect, the situation has now turned to one of escalating violence and disregard for any kind of pause. The conflicting reports underscore the challenging atmosphere surrounding the information and propaganda in the region. The continued use of drones and artillery in the area shows a continuation of the war on all fronts. Photographs of destroyed Russian military equipment in Kyiv, a testament to the severity of the conflict, show the impact on both sides. The short timeframe of the cease-fire and the breakdown of agreements, as well as the significant violations, suggest that any further steps towards achieving peace will be extremely difficult to achieve. The inability to fully stop attacks shows both sides are unwilling to give up ground in the conflict. The war has had a devastating impact on the affected areas. There is an increasing need to work towards a sustainable peace. The situation is worsening as the war enters another phase. The reports of activity confirm the continued struggle in the affected regions. The continued conflict has made any negotiations challenging. There is a need to protect the civilians from harm. The conflict has made it more difficult to achieve stability





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukraine Russia Ceasefire Orthodox Easter Conflict War Drone Strikes Shelling

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US and Iran Begin Peace Talks Amidst Vast DisagreementsThe US and Iran are engaged in peace talks, but significant differences in their demands threaten to derail any potential agreement. Key issues include Lebanon, the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions, and Iran's nuclear program. The two sides also disagree on the role of regional proxies. Despite a temporary ceasefire, the path to a comprehensive agreement appears difficult.

Read more »

Global Markets React to US-Iran Talks Amidst Oil Price ConcernsStock markets showed mixed reactions to the anticipation of weekend talks between the US and Iran aimed at solidifying the fragile ceasefire. While European and Irish markets displayed optimism, Wall Street displayed caution. Oil prices edged higher due to the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Several companies in Europe and Ireland showed gains, while others faced losses. The outcome of the talks, especially regarding the Strait of Hormuz, is critical for global energy supplies.

Read more »

JD Vance heads to Pakistan for Iran negotiations amid shaky ceasefireTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Schools set to reopen Monday but disruption 'likely' for bus services amid fuel protestsParents across Ireland have been warned that school bus disruption is likely when schools reopen after the Easter holidays on Monday due to ongoing fuel protests and shortages.

Read more »

US-Iran Peace Talks Begin in Pakistan Amidst Fragile Ceasefire and Regional TensionsHigh-level discussions between the United States and Iran, mediated by Pakistan, have started in Peshawar. The talks aim to solidify a ceasefire and negotiate a lasting peace agreement, despite ongoing regional tensions and economic concerns.

Read more »

US-Iran Talks in Islamabad Fail to Produce Agreement, Vice President Cites Nuclear StanceHigh-level talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan, have concluded without a deal, with US Vice President JD Vance citing Iran's refusal to accept American terms regarding its nuclear program as the primary obstacle. The talks, the first direct US-Iranian meeting in over a decade, aimed to address key issues including the nuclear program, the release of frozen assets, and regional ceasefire. Pakistani mediators have urged both sides to maintain the fragile ceasefire.

Read more »