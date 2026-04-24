Celebrity Property Moves: Lily Allen, Orlando Bloom, and Ozzy Osbourne Among Stars Selling US Homes

Several celebrities are making significant moves in the US property market, with homes listed and sold for substantial sums. This includes Lily Allen and David Harbour's Brooklyn brownstone, Orlando Bloom's Malibu estate, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Hancock Park mansion, and a historic penthouse at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City.

A flurry of property transactions involving prominent figures is making waves in the US real estate market. Lily Allen and David Harbour have sold their Brooklyn brownstone for $11.8 million, a significant increase from the $6.75 million they paid for it in 2017.

The four-story, 6,600 sq ft brownstone, located in Cobble Hill, underwent repairs after a New Year’s Eve fire and was marketed as a ‘clean, blank slate’. The couple previously sold a neighboring townhouse for around $4 million and maintain a residence in London’s Primrose Hill.

Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom has listed his Malibu estate for sale, seeking a buyer for the resort-like property he purchased with Miranda Kerr in 2011 for $2.5 million. The nearly 4,200 sq ft home boasts stunning ocean and mountain views, a pool, hot tub, and direct beach access. Further adding to the celebrity real estate movement, the estate of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne has relisted their Hancock Park home for $17 million, following a previous attempt in 2022.

The 1920s house, purchased a decade ago for just under $12 million, features over 11,000 sq ft of living space, seven bedrooms, and eleven bathrooms, along with a guest house. Sharon Osbourne also previously listed a one-bedroom condo in West Hollywood. In New York City, a penthouse at the Carlyle Hotel, historically associated with John F Kennedy, has been sold to media mogul Barry Diller for $11 million.

This sprawling apartment, known as the ‘New York White House’, offers luxurious amenities and picturesque views of Central Park. These sales reflect a dynamic market and demonstrate the continued appeal of prime real estate among high-profile individuals. The transactions span diverse locations and property types, from Brooklyn brownstones to Malibu beachfront estates and Manhattan penthouses. The significant price points and notable histories of these properties underscore the enduring value of luxury real estate in the United States.

The Osbourne's property, initially listed for $18 million, saw price reductions before being taken off the market, highlighting the complexities of the high-end real estate landscape. The Carlyle penthouse, with its historical significance and prime location, commanded a substantial price despite being on the market for a period. These sales collectively paint a picture of a robust, albeit nuanced, market where celebrity homes continue to attract considerable attention and investment





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Celebrity Real Estate Property Sales Luxury Homes US Housing Market Brooklyn Malibu New York City

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chris Appleton on Individuality, Inspiration, and Avoiding Hair MistakesCelebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton shares his insights on current hair trends, common mistakes, and the importance of personalized styling, along with his personal journey and advice for aspiring professionals.

Read more »

Irish Property Market: Featured Homes for SaleA roundup of several properties currently on the market in Ireland, detailing their size, features, and locations. Includes apartments and houses ranging in size and style, with details on renovations, gardens, and nearby amenities.

Read more »

Carrigstown Drama: Pranks, Secrets, and ThreatsMelanie investigates a prank, leading to confessions and escalating tensions. Lily seeks to uncover Victor's secrets, while Ger finds herself caught in Buckley's investigation regarding JJ.

Read more »

Maura Higgins joins cast of Dancing With The Stars USOur very own Maura Higgins has joined the cast of Dancing With The Stars US ⭐️ It’s safe to say she’s excited 💜 📹 goodmorningamerica

Read more »

Maura Higgins revealed as contestant on US Dancing With the StarsTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Beverley Callard Misses I'm A Celeb Final Due to Cancer RecoveryActress Beverley Callard has announced she is unable to attend the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! final due to medical advice following her recent breast cancer diagnosis and surgery. She expressed her disappointment but is prioritizing her recovery.

Read more »