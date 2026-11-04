Celebrity Stylist John Frieda Dies Aged 75

Legendary hairstylist John Frieda, creator of the Frizz Ease brand, has died at 75. Tributes pour in for the icon who styled royalty and launched a global haircare empire.

John Frieda, the internationally renowned celebrity hairstylist and entrepreneur who built a global haircare empire, has died at the age of 75. The London-born professional passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, confirming the end of a life defined by innovation in beauty and style.

His salon posted an announcement on Instagram confirming the news, describing him as a mentor and a true icon whose legacy would endure through the countless lives he touched.

Early Career And Styling Milestones

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Born Alan Howard Frieda in Kenton, Middlesex, he initially worked at London's House of Leonard salon. He adopted the name John because another stylist at the establishment was also named Alan. His father was a hairdresser and his grandfather was a barber, laying the foundation for his deep industry roots. At the age of 25, in 1976, he opened his first salon and created the famous Purdey hairstyle, a statement bowl cut, for Joanna Lumley in The New Avengers TV series.

His clientele quickly expanded to include global superstars and royalty. He styled celebrities ranging from Twiggy and Jackie Kennedy Onassis to Scarlett Johansson, Madonna, Nicole Kidman, and Diana, Princess of Wales. Beyond television, he worked with British Vogue and Harper's Bazaar, cementing his status as a leading figure in high fashion and celebrity grooming.

Business Ventures And Corporate Sale

In the 1980s, Frieda collaborated with American hair care executive Gail Federici to develop his own product lines. He launched the popular Frizz Ease hair care line in 1988, followed by his Sheer Blonde line in 1998. In 1990, he moved to the United States to focus on his expanding brand, a relocation that contributed to the end of his marriage to his first wife, Scottish singer Lulu, whom he had married in 1977.

The business aspect of his career reached a historic peak in 2002 when he sold his hair care company to the Japanese conglomerate Kao. The deal was valued at $450 million, which is approximately €400 million. Despite selling the brand, he retained ownership of five salons: two in London, two in New York, and one in Los Angeles, maintaining a direct connection to his craft.

Personal Life And Family

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Frieda had one child with his first wife, Jordan Frieda. He later met his second wife, Avery Agnelli, who is the widow of an heir to the Fiat car company. They met in 2002 and married in 2019. Together, they had two children, Jackson and Leyla, and Frieda became the stepfather to Avery's daughter, Asia Agnelli Lagrange. The cause of his death has not been made public.

Avery Agnelli Lagrange shared a series of photos of them together on Instagram, writing that they lost the best man to ever exist. She noted that he touched the lives of so many people, emphasizing the personal warmth and connection he maintained with his family despite his global fame.

Industry Tributes And Lasting Legacy

Tributes have poured in from colleagues and friends who remembered his impact on the industry. Jo Wood, a model and wife of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, recalled working with him when he was an assistant at Leonard's. She noted that he was great to know and shared memories of going to the pub after work, though she could not drink at the time.

Cetera Lamb, creative director of Frieda's London salon, described the industry as having lost a true legend and a real maverick in hairdressing. Lamb stated that for 50 years, Frieda led their salon, leaving behind an incredible legacy of passion, creativity, vision, and outstanding hairdressing. His family and colleagues continue to honor his memory through the ongoing success of his brands and salons.