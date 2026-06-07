Celebrity Transforms Downton Abbey Estate Garden Amid Ireland Sports Updates and Volkswagen Recall

A detailed roundup of recent news: celebrity Clodagh's garden project at the Highclere Castle estate; personal updates from influencer Chloe Koyce; family support for footballer Troy Parrott; Irish football legend Jason McAteer's ongoing legacy; Fair City schedule change; Revolut's legal requirement in a reseller probe; government's Fuel Allowance extension; Elton John's health disclosure; Ireland's World Cup qualifier preview; and Volkswagen's EV battery recall.

Celebrity gardener Clodagh has created a stunning garden on the 100-acre Highclere Castle estate, home to the famous Downton Abbey filming location. Living in Broadspear Cottage, she and her husband Harry Herbert transformed the grounds, adding fruit and vegetable patches, a pickling shed , and even an Irish pub for entertaining.

Clodagh shared her connection to the outdoors on Dermot Bannon's show, Celebrity Super Spaces. Meanwhile, influencer Chloe Koyce marked one year since a stalking incident in Dublin. In sports, Troy Parrott's family expressed support ahead of Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Czechia. Irish football legend Jason McAteer, who once feuded with Roy Keane, remains involved in the game decades after the 2002 World Cup.

Fans of the soap opera Fair City will face a schedule change as Friday's episode is postponed. Revolut has been ordered to provide subscriber details in a box-reselling investigation. The government extended the Fuel Allowance, setting a new end date. Global music superstar Elton John revealed his hips are deteriorating, following a family history of joint replacements.

Ireland's national football team, the Boys in Green, prepare for their crucial Prague match. Volkswagen recalled nearly 100,000 electric vehicles across Europe due to battery fire risks





RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Celebrity Garden Highclere Castle Downton Abbey Clodagh Herbert Irish Pub Pickling Shed Outdoor Living Chloe Koyce Stalking Victim Troy Parrott Ireland Football World Cup Qualifier Jason Mcateer Roy Keane Fair City RTÉ Schedule Revolut Box Resellers Fuel Allowance Government Extension Elton John Hip Replacement Volkswagen Recall Electric Vehicle Battery Fire

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