Celtic Defeat Kilmarnock 1-0 via Liam Scales Goal

Liam Scores the winner as Celtic secure a 1-0 Scottish Premiership victory over Kilmarnock, restoring their four-point lead in the league standings.

Celtic secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership, thanks to a decisive goal from Irish defender Liam Scales. The win was crucial for the champions, as it restored their four-point lead in the league table despite a challenging performance that tested their resilience.

Scales Scores Winning Goal for Celtic

The decisive moment arrived in the 26th minute when Camilo Duran delivered a precise cross into the box. Liam Scales controlled the ball and hooked a looping finish into the top corner, past a static Kilmarnock goalkeeper Nico Mantl. This single strike proved to be the difference between the two sides, giving Celtic a slender but vital advantage heading into the second half.

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Controversy Surrounds Høgh Disallowed Goal

Before Scales scored, Danish striker Kasper Høgh had what appeared to be a clear opening in the first half. Høgh finished from seven yards after being set up by Benjamin Nygren, but referee John Beaton disallowed the goal following a video check. The decision stemmed from a challenge by Mika Baur on Greg Kiltie, which was ruled a free-kick for Kilmarnock. The disallowed goal extended Høgh's scoreless run to 16 consecutive games since his last hat-trick against this same opponent.

Nygren Penalty Denied by Mantl

Celtic manager Martin O'Neill handed Jota his first start since returning from an 18-month injury lay-off, though the Portuguese winger made way for Yang Hyun-jun at halftime. Despite dominating possession, Celtic struggled to convert their chances. Benjamin Nygren was awarded a penalty in the second half after Aaron Tshibola was penalized for handball, but Kilmarnock keeper Nico Mantl saved the spot-kick. Nygren had another opportunity from open play later, but Mantl remained a busy and influential figure in goal.

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Kilmarnock Fail to Capitalize on Chances

Kilmarnock came close to leveling the score, particularly through Ieuan Owen and Erik Ring. In stoppage time, Ring delivered an inviting cross into the six-yard box, but Owen could not make contact with the ball. Earlier, Tyreece John-Jules and Michael Schjonning-Larsen also had chances to threaten the Celtic defense. Kilmarnock's best opportunities were stifled by a combination of good goalkeeping from Sam Johnstone and defensive blocks from players like MJ Kamson-Kamara.

Fan Reactions and Match Atmosphere

The match was marked by a tense atmosphere, with a Remembrance Day silence lasting barely 20 seconds before being interrupted by boos from all sections of the stadium. The Green Brigade and other supporters entered the standing section only after the tribute ended. The crowd's frustration was evident as Celtic struggled to break down a resilient Kilmarnock side. Kilmarnock defender Sam Johnstone pulled off a double save to deny Tom Lowery early in the second half, keeping the scoreline intact until the final whistle.