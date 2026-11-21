Celtic maintain their William Hill Premiership lead with a dominant 4-1 victory over St Mirren, featuring goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Luke McCowan.

Celtic secured a commanding 4-1 victory over St Mirren on Saturday afternoon, reinforcing their position at the summit of the William Hill Premiership. The match saw recalled midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Luke McCowan find the back of the net, contributing significantly to the champions' comprehensive win. Despite the absence of key midfielders Mika Baur and Benjamin Nygren due to injuries, the squad demonstrated remarkable resilience and tactical depth.

The Hoops capitalized on a flurry of offensive activity late in the first half, scoring three goals within a nine-minute span to effectively kill the game before the interval. Centre-forward Camilo Duran added to the tally, showcasing his threat in the attacking third. The result ensures Celtic consolidate their place at the top of the league standings, moving further ahead of their domestic rivals in the title race.

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Oxlade-Chamberlain and McCowan Strike to Lead Attack

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made his fifth start of the season, partnering with Luke McCowan in midfield for only the second time. The duo had never previously started a match together, yet they seamlessly integrated into Martin O'Neill's tactical setup. Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, capitalizing on a precise low pass from Yang Hyun-jun. Yang had raced past St Mirren defender Declan John before delivering the ball, allowing Oxlade-Chamberlain to stroke a finish into the bottom corner of the net.

Luke McCowan added a second goal shortly after, sealing the first-half dominance. In the 40th minute, Kieran Tierney provided a superb whipped cross that Camilo Duran cushioned with a volley. Duran then immediately set up Kieran Tierney again, who delivered another assist for McCowan. The midfielder drilled a first-time finish to make it 2-0, showcasing the fluid movement and creativity of Celtic's attacking unit during the opening forty-five minutes.

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Calamities and Calls for Discipline from St Mirren

St Mirren faced significant challenges as their defensive structure struggled to contain the high-intensity press of the champions. Manager Martin O'Neill expressed satisfaction with his team's midfield performance despite the injury absence of Mika Baur, who faces up to 10 weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury. Midfielder Benjamin Nygren is also nursing a heel problem, leaving a gap in the center of the park that required immediate adjustment.

St Mirren's struggles were compounded by a controversial moment involving goalkeeper Johnstone. The goalkeeper crashed into Calvin Ramsay as he exited his line to punch the ball clear. This incident resulted in a penalty kick, which St Mirren captain Killian Phillips converted in the 70th minute to offer a brief respite for the visitors. Despite Phillips scoring his side's only goal, the defensive errors and inability to contain Celtic's front three left St Mirren unable to mount a serious comeback.

New Signings and Strategic Changes by O'Neill

Martin O'Neill utilized the match to integrate new faces and tactical variations into his starting lineup. Celtic deployed a new-look front three featuring Camilo Duran flanked by Jota and Yang Hyun-jun. Duran remained a constant threat throughout the match, testing the St Mirren defense with two disallowed goals for offside in the opening quarter. His movement and hold-up play were instrumental in creating the space and opportunities that led to the team's early goals.

In the second half, O'Neill introduced former PSV Eindhoven midfielder Joel van den Berg for his debut. The 19-year-old displayed good touches and technical ability, further highlighting the depth of the squad. Although on-loan Chelsea forward Shim Mheuka was given the opportunity to impress for Celtic, the game had largely fizzled out by that stage. The introduction of fresh legs ensured the tempo remained high, preventing St Mirren from regaining any significant momentum.

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McGregor Completes Scoreline in Dominant Display

Callum McGregor secured his first league goal of the season in the 63rd minute, completing the rout for Celtic. The captain received the ball on the edge of the box and quickly shifted it onto his right foot, sweeping a precise shot into the bottom corner. This goal extended Celtic's lead to 3-1, effectively ending any hopes of a St Mirren resurgence. The clinical finishing and tactical discipline displayed by McGregor underscored his importance as a leader and goal scorer for the club.

The victory serves as a statement of intent from Celtic as they navigate the William Hill Premiership. With key players like Oxlade-Chamberlain and McCowan contributing effectively, and new signings like Joel van den Berg showing promise, the squad appears well-positioned for the remainder of the campaign. The ability to overcome injuries to Baur and Nygren while maintaining such a high standard of play demonstrates the robustness of Martin O'Neill's management and the depth of Celtic's roster.