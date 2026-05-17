Celtic, Hearts Clash Ends In Chaos And Assault Allegations; O'Neill, McInnes Unaware Of Match End

Celtic's title triumph, which saw them crowned Scottish Premiership champions on a dramatic final day, had its on-field celebrations overshadowed by chaotic pitch invasion scenes involving Hearts players. Reports of assaults on the visiting side and the involvement of police in investigations have tarnished the glory of Martin O'Neill's side's latest triumph.

Celtic, whose domestic season was crowned with Scottish Premiership dominance on an explosive and chaotic final day at Celtic Park, issued an apology for the chaotic pitch invasion scenes involving Hearts players and involving reports of assaults on the visiting side.

Hearts was left without the joyous celebration of saluting their supporters due to the chaotic events. SPFL investigation is underway. O'Neill and McInnes were unaware of referee's decision to end the match before spectators’ charge





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Hearts Championship Assault Allegations Invasion Scene Police Investigation SPFL Investigation

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