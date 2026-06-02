Celtic Managerial Race: Robbie Keane's Israel Past Sparks Fan Opposition Amid Talks with Dermond Desmond

Robbie Keane is in contention to become Celtic's next manager, but his previous role with an Israeli club during the Gaza war has drawn criticism from a supporters group aligned with Palestine. Keane and Martin O'Neill are the leading candidates for the Parkhead job.

Robbie Keane has reportedly held discussions with Dermond Desmond regarding the potential appointment as Celtic manager for next season. The former Republic of Ireland captain, who is Celtic's all-time leading international goalscorer and had a memorable loan spell at Parkhead during the first half of the 2010/2011 season, is now in a running with Martin O'Neill for the position.

Keane left his role as manager of Hungarian club Ferencvaros last month after a successful stint that included winning the league title in his first partial season and guiding the team to the last 16 of the Europa League. His managerial career also includes a period in Israel with Maccabi Haifa. Keane initially remained in charge of the Israeli club even after the escalation of the Gaza conflict in 2023, eventually departing in 2024.

This history has sparked opposition from a segment of the Celtic supporter base. The Celtic Fans For The Liberation Of Palestine group issued a statement expressing strong dismay at the possibility of Keane's appointment. They argue that his decision to continue managing in Israel during the war in Gaza is a serious concern. The group stated that at a time when the club needs unity, choosing Keane would be deeply divisive among fans.

Traditionally, Celtic supporters have shown solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Meanwhile, Martin O'Neill remains another candidate for the managerial vacancy. O'Neill, who previously managed Celtic and led them to a domestic double last month, has not ruled out continuing in the role. The club's hierarchy is said to be weighing both options as they aim to secure a permanent manager before the new season commences in August.

The situation is unfolding against the backdrop of a club seeking stability and success after a period of interim management. Both candidates bring distinct profiles: Keane with his recent European experience and proven ability to win trophies in Hungary, and O'Neill with his deep historical connection to the club and recent triumph. The final decision will likely consider not only footballing matters but also the potential impact on the club's diverse and politically aware support.

The reports have generated considerable debate among Celtic fans about the appropriate balance between sporting credentials and ethical considerations in managerial appointments. The club's board faces a complex decision that will shape the team's direction for years to come





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Celtic FC Robbie Keane Martin O'neill Manager Dermond Desmond Maccabi Haifa Gaza Palestine CFLP Ferencvaros

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