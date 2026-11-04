Central Bank of Ireland to Cut 140 Jobs for €75m Savings

The Central Bank of Ireland announces workforce reductions of up to 140 staff to achieve annual savings of €75 million by 2030, aiming to improve efficiency amid recent financial losses.

The Central Bank of Ireland has officially announced a strategic reduction in its workforce, planning to eliminate between 120 and 140 positions. This significant restructuring is designed to secure annual cost savings of €75 million by the year 2030. The move marks a pivotal shift in the institution's operational strategy as it seeks to align its expenditure with current economic realities.

Core Financial Targets and Pay Reductions

A substantial portion of the required savings, specifically €26 million, will be derived from reducing pay costs. This reduction represents an eight percent cut in the projected pay expenditure for 2030. The bank aims to balance these financial targets with non-pay measures, including targeted IT investments and reduced consultancy spending. These combined efforts are intended to create a more agile organization capable of responding to a rapidly changing external environment.

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Governor Announcement and Staff Context

Governor Gabriel Makhlouf flagged these jobs cuts and other expenditure measures to employees in an email sent in June. This communication occurred shortly after he was reappointed for a second seven-year term in March. At the end of 2025, the Central Bank employed 2,225 full-time equivalent staff members. If the upper limit of 140 roles is cut, this would amount to a six percent reduction in total staff numbers.

Rising Costs Amidst Shrinking Workforce

Despite a previous decrease in employee numbers by 38 compared to 2024 levels, the Central Bank's payroll costs increased last year. Salaries and allowances paid to staff rose to €211 million, up from €200 million in 2024. Approximately 825 members of staff were classified as earning €100,000 or more annually. Governor Gabriel Makhlouf was identified as the top earner with a salary of €342,239 during this period.

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Historical Growth and Recent Financial Losses

Staff numbers at the Central Bank have doubled since 2008, incorporating employees from the formerly separate financial regulatory authority folded into the bank in 2010. This expansion supported increased supervision of authorized firms but coincided with a shift in financial performance. The bank recorded shortfalls of €104.6 million last year and €795.4 million in 2024, following the end of super profits generated after the financial crisis.

Industry Reaction and Future Steps

The Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) welcomed the measures announced by the Central Bank. Chief executive Brian Hayes emphasized the importance of simplicity and competitiveness in the regulatory system. He stated that a strong regulator must go hand in hand with efficiency and proportionality to support Ireland's status as a financial services center. The bank has launched a voluntary severance scheme aligned with standard public service conditions to facilitate these changes.