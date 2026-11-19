Deputy Governor Mary-Elizabeth McMunn warns customers to remain vigilant against scams following a breach affecting 40 to 50 Irish credit unions.

The Central Bank of Ireland has issued an urgent directive for credit union customers to exercise heightened vigilance regarding unsolicited communications seeking financial data. This warning comes as the financial sector continues to manage the severe repercussions of a significant cyberattack that compromised sensitive information within the cooperative banking system. Deputy Governor Mary-Elizabeth McMunn emphasized that the immediate priority is protecting consumer assets from escalating fraud attempts.

Regulatory Response to Digital Breach

Deputy Central Bank of Ireland governor Mary-Elizabeth McMunn stated on Thursday that the regulator is fully engaged with credit unions affected by the incident. The organization is actively pressing these financial institutions on the critical importance of communicating very effectively with their customers during this period of uncertainty. McMunn noted that the current environment features rapidly growing levels of fraud and scams across the broader financial landscape.

Also read Simon Harris Responds to Major Data Breach Affecting 40 Irish Credit Unions

Details of the Security Incident

The cyberattack targeted between 40 to 50 Irish credit unions by exploiting a weakness in their online digital banking platform. Hackers accessed the system on October 6th, gaining external access to account details including account numbers and IBANs for potentially hundreds of thousands of online account holders. While credit unions have moved to reassure customers that their funds remain safe, the breach has triggered a massive investigation into the specific vulnerabilities of the digital infrastructure.

Industry Actions and Investigations

Troy has written to the company that provided the IT software for the credit unions' online platform, seeking an immediate meeting to address the security failure. The third-party software provider, Wellington IT, is now conducting a joint investigation with the Central Bank, the Data Protection Commission (DPC), the Department of Finance, An Garda Síochána, and specialist external advisers. This multi-agency effort aims to fully understand the scope of the data exposure and prevent further unauthorized access.

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Consumer Fraud Prevention Steps

McMunn highlighted that it is most unusual for banks or any service providers to request very specific personal details through unexpected calls, texts, or emails. Consumers who receive such suspicious contact are advised to immediately contact their service provider to verify the legitimacy of the request. Additionally, individuals should check the regulator's website for detailed steps on how to avoid becoming a victim of fraud or identity theft.

Broader Financial Stability Risks

These warnings were delivered at the launch of the Central Bank's latest twice-yearly Financial Stability Review, which outlines ongoing risks facing the financial system. The review underscores the increasing sophistication of cyber threats and the need for robust defensive measures across all financial sectors. As the investigation progresses, authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure that customer confidence in the credit union sector is maintained amidst the fallout.