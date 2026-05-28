Central Bank Warns Economy Nearing Adverse Inflation Scenario as Business Digest Highlights Key Developments

The Central Bank of Ireland warns that inflation could exceed 3% this year, pushing the economy closer to its adverse scenario. This article covers the warning along with other business news: accusations against a public figure, banker exit, data centre renewables, property acquisition, hospitality restructuring, Greencore losses, AI industry challenges, political filibuster, EU pay legislation, and more.

The Central Bank of Ireland has warned that the economy is now closer to the adverse scenario it outlined in March, which could see inflation rise above 3 per cent this year.

This development tests the resilience of Irish borrowers and the domestic financial system. The bank's forecasters had previously set out a baseline scenario, but recent economic indicators suggest that the more pessimistic outlook is becoming a reality. Ian Curran reports that the shift brings heightened risks for households and businesses alike, as the cost of living continues to climb.

The warning comes amid a backdrop of global uncertainty, including supply chain disruptions and energy price volatility, which have put pressure on central banks worldwide to tighten monetary policy. For Ireland, the potential acceleration of inflation poses particular challenges for a economy heavily reliant on foreign investment and exports. The Central Bank's assessment will likely influence policy decisions in the coming months, as the government and financial regulators seek to maintain stability.

In other business news, a number of significant developments have occurred across various sectors. A prominent figure has reportedly been accused of misconduct, with claims coming out of the blue and being contested by the individual involved.

Meanwhile, a senior banker is leaving their position to pursue other business opportunities, raising fresh questions about bonus restrictions at the lender. Peter Flanagan examines the implications for the financial industry. On the energy front, the push for data centres to draw most of their electricity from Irish renewables presents significant opportunities for green energy developers.

Niamh Gallagher, country lead for Amazon, told the Wind Energy Ireland conference that although controversial, the AI technology housed in data centres helps to cut energy demand and carbon dioxide emissions. Barry O'Halloran reports on the potential for growth in this sector. Further business highlights include the acquisition of One Molesworth Street, home to The Ivy restaurant and Barclays bank's Irish headquarters, for around €110 million, as reported by Ronald Quinlan.

In the hospitality sector, costs creditors including McGrath €4.08 million in a restructuring that saw the business taken over by Eclective Hospitality Group, according to Gordon Deegan. Shares in Greencore group slumped over 9 per cent despite a 3.2 per cent increase in revenue to £1.3 billion, due to a £13.4 million operating loss after its takeover of Bakkover, writes Ian Curran.

The AI revolution is undermining faith in the technology industry, as Emmet Ryan ponders whether the sector can recover. In a political story, a member of the Oireachtas forced ministers to sit through a 40-minute filibuster. Nichola Harkin of Ibec joins Ciarán Hancock to discuss new EU pay legislation.

Additionally, a reader asks about Land Registry procedures after a bereavement, F5 selects Ireland for AI expansion, Sisk's turnover hit €2 billion, and Workhuman expects to add 150 jobs. Emmet Malone looks at research from Tufts University on the future of work. Finally, Met Éireann extends a thunderstorm warning to seven counties





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