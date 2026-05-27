Central Bank warns of AI‑fuelled stock market bubble and geopolitical energy shock as dual threats to stability

Ireland's Central Bank flags the danger of a disorderly correction in over‑valued global equities driven by AI hype, while also citing the war in Iran and its impact on energy and fertiliser markets as its top macroeconomic concern, urging proactive safeguards for borrowers and the financial system.

The Central Bank of Ireland released its first financial stability report for 2026, warning that the rapid surge in equity valuations driven by artificial‑intelligence hype could trigger a disorderly correction across global stock markets.

Mark Cassidy, the authority's director of financial stability, explained that investors have been betting heavily on AI‑related companies, propelling major indices to record highs in a very short period. While the market enthusiasm appears robust, the underlying price gains are increasingly detached from fundamental earnings, raising the risk that a sudden shift in sentiment could lead to steep price declines and heightened volatility.

The report emphasizes that a sharp pull‑back in equity prices would not remain confined to technology‑heavy markets; it could spill over into broader asset classes, affecting pension funds, insurers and other institutional investors that hold sizable equity exposures, and could ultimately undermine confidence in the financial system. In parallel, Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf highlighted that the most pressing threat to Ireland's economic outlook is the ongoing conflict in Iran and its cascading effects on global energy supplies and fertiliser markets.

The war has already disrupted oil shipments and heightened price volatility, while sanctions have limited the flow of key agricultural inputs, creating upward pressure on food prices worldwide. Makhlouf warned that these supply‑side shocks could combine with the AI‑driven equity bubble to produce a perfect storm for the Irish economy: higher energy and commodity costs would erode household purchasing power, while a potential equity crash could impair the balance sheets of borrowers and banks alike.

The governor stressed that the authorities have limited tools to control these geopolitical dynamics, and that close monitoring of credit‑risk developments is essential to prevent a systemic build‑up of vulnerabilities. The report also examined the resilience of Irish borrowers in the face of a protracted energy shock.

Scenario analysis suggests that if energy and fertiliser price inflation persists for an extended period, corporate and household debt service ratios could deteriorate noticeably, especially for sectors exposed to high energy intensity such as manufacturing and agribusiness. The central bank is therefore preparing contingency measures, including targeted liquidity facilities and enhanced supervisory scrutiny, to ensure that the banking sector can absorb any shock without compromising its capacity to lend.

In addition, the authority called for greater diversification of the energy mix and strategic stockpiling of essential inputs to reduce the economy's exposure to external geopolitical risks. The overarching message is clear: while AI‑fuelled market exuberance offers short‑term gains, the combination of over‑valued equities and external supply‑side shocks poses a systemic risk that requires vigilant policy coordination and proactive risk management.





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Artificial Intelligence Equity Valuations Geopolitical Risk Energy Prices Financial Stability

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