Central Criminal Court Trial: Scarlett Faulkner Murder Case Details

Prosecution outlines joint enterprise in the death of Scarlett Faulkner, detailing brutal attack by two women in Co Tipperary involving a metal pole and axe.

The murder trial of two women accused of killing Scarlett Faulkner began at the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday, with prosecution counsel Seoirse Ó Dúnlaing presenting a case of lethal joint enterprise. The barrister told the jury that a 41-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl hunted down the 28-year-old victim and her partner in Co Tipperary with the specific intent to cause serious harm or death.

Brutal Attack with Metal Pole

Seoirse Ó Dúnlaing described the fatal encounter as a coordinated assault where the younger accused used what he termed "brutal, ferocious force" to beat Scarlett Faulkner to death. The prosecution alleges that after the older woman rammed the victim's Ford Transit van off the road, Scarlett Faulkner exited the vehicle and was confronted by the teenager.

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The 17-year-old struck the deceased approximately 10 or 11 times on the head with a 63cm metal pole. Counsel argued that the weight of the bar required such forceful wielding that it indicated an intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, directly causing the death that occurred on April 13th this year.

Motive and Preceding Violence

The driving motive for the attack was revealed to be a romantic dispute, with Scarlett Faulkner being in a relationship with the older accused's former partner. The older woman spent a full day tracking the couple before initiating the road rage incident that was captured on dashcam footage, demonstrating premeditation in the hunt.

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Before the fatal confrontation, the older accused engaged in separate acts of violence and property damage. Prosecution evidence includes mobile phone footage showing her holding an axe and thrashing a caravan at an address in Co Tipperary on March 20th, an act of trespass and criminal damage that preceded the murder.

Digital Evidence and Threats

Jurors will be shown extensive digital evidence, including mobile phone messages that highlight the hostile intentions of the accused. One message sent by the older woman to Scarlett Faulkner's sister contained explicit threats, stating that the victim's sister would pay for her actions and that the sender would "draw a map of Ireland" on her face if she got to her.

This digital trail supports the prosecution's narrative of a calculated campaign of harassment and violence leading up to the fatal day. The messages serve as critical context for the jury to understand the state of mind and intent of the defendants prior to the physical altercation.

Charges and Defendant Pleas

The legal positions of the two defendants are distinct despite the joint enterprise claim. The 17-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Scarlett Faulkner but admits to manslaughter, while her 41-year-old co-accused pleads not guilty to murder, burglary, and assault causing harm.

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The older woman faces additional charges including entering a building as a trespasser and causing criminal damage in Co Tipperary, as well as a separate assault charge in Limerick on March 21st. Both women deny the most serious allegations against them as the trial continues.

Victim Context and Trial Proceedings

Prosecution counsel also addressed the personal history of the deceased, noting that Scarlett Faulkner had been released from a three-month prison sentence shortly before her death. Evidence will be presented regarding her use of crack cocaine and other personal issues, which the defense may utilize to contextualize the events.

The case is being heard before Judge Kerida Naidoo and a jury comprising eight men and four women. As the trial proceeds, the court will examine the full scope of the joint enterprise allegation, determining whether both women shared the intent to kill or cause serious harm to Scarlett Faulkner.