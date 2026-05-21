The 2021 Challenge Cup final between European rugby's hottest team, Montpellier, and Ulster, who are mounting Irish rugby's first two-pronged assault on Bilbao in this double-header, will take place at the San Mamés Stadium on Friday night, 9pm local time/8pm Irish time.

Temperatures could be 27 degrees at kick-off on Friday night against the hottest team in French rugby right now Ulster go through their captain's run at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao ahead of Friday night's Challenge Cup final against Montpellier...

This is Irish rugby’s first two-pronged assault on the host city for European rugby’s showpiece double-header. But the first tranche of supporters fromhad only to set foot in Bilbao in order to appreciate one additional factor for their teams to cope with this weekend. The weather... With temperatures in the mid-30s on Thursday afternoon, even passing the shimmering and shiny lego-like grey bowl that is the San Mamés Stadium at teatime, it was still over 30 degrees...

Attitudes toward the Challenge Cup can vary, be it from teams that take the competition indifferently or seriously, or those whose interest heightens the further they progress... Winning the Challenge Cup also offers an alternative route into next season’s Champions Cup... Back in Ulster, Robert Baloucoune returns for his first game since his breakthrough Six Nations... In Montpellier, Billy Vunipola returns to captain the side with changes made to their starting XV for last weekend’s 36-33 win away to Castres..





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Sport Challenge Cup Final Between Montpellier And Ul Weather In Bilbao Montopellier As Form Team In Europe Challenging For European Cup Qualification Returning Players In Both Teams

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