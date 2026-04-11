Champions Cup Quarter-finals Set for Thrilling Weekend of Rugby Action

The Champions Cup quarter-finals promise a weekend of high-stakes rugby, featuring key matches and intense rivalries. Glasgow Warriors host Toulon, Leinster faces Sale Sharks, and Bordeaux Bègles take on Toulouse, all vying for a spot in the semi-finals.

The Champions Cup quarter-finals are set to deliver a weekend of thrilling rugby action, with matches taking place across the continent. The action kicks off on Friday at 8pm with Bath facing Northampton at The Rec, promising a high-stakes encounter. Saturday brings two more eagerly anticipated clashes, starting with Glasgow Warriors hosting Toulon at 3pm at Scotstoun Stadium, followed by Leinster taking on Sale Sharks at 5:30pm at the Aviva Stadium.

All matches will be broadcast live on Premier Sports, ensuring fans won't miss a moment of the drama. Should Leinster advance, they will meet the winner of the Glasgow Warriors versus Toulon match. The Glasgow Warriors are in excellent form, playing their first home quarter-final, and will face a tough challenge from Toulon, a team that has caused the Warriors problems in the past. This will be the fourth season that the two teams will have met, with Toulon edging Glasgow last season. The stakes are high for Glasgow as they aim for their first semi-final appearance, while Toulon will be looking to reassert their dominance. In a separate development, Ulster has decisively defeated La Rochelle in Belfast, securing their place in the Challenge Cup semi-finals. These matches highlight the intensity of the competition as teams battle for a spot in the next round.\The Glasgow Warriors v Toulon match promises to be particularly engaging. With Glasgow favored by 11 points, the game is expected to be closely contested, showcasing a battle of skill and strategy. Both teams have made key adjustments to their lineups for the crucial encounter. Toulon brings in Melvyn Jaminet at fullback and Jérémy Sinzelle, who replaces Antoine Frisch, with Dan Brennan, son of Trevor, on the bench. Glasgow, on the other hand, sees Olujare Oguntibeju promoted and Ben Afshar replacing the injured George Horn. The game is scheduled to be broadcast live on Premier Sports, ensuring fans worldwide can witness the intense competition. On the other hand, another captivating quarter-final will see two French giants Bordeaux Bègles and Toulouse going head-to-head. This matchup is set for 3pm Irish time, at Stade Chaban-Delmas, and will be broadcast live on Premier Sports. This match is expected to draw substantial interest, given the talent and creativity both teams possess, with the potential for an exciting display of attacking rugby. The halfback battle between Maxime Lucu and Matthieu Jalibert against Antoine Dupont and Roman Ntamack will be crucial. Furthermore, the match features an intriguing wing battle between Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Teddy Thomas, and the shootout between Kalvin Gourgues and Damian Penaud. The match also promises to be shown on free-to-air France TV.\The Leinster versus Sale Sharks encounter carries a significant narrative. Leinster's past successes in English tests make the match all the more intriguing. The clash is deemed dangerous for Leinster. Both teams had narrow escapes in their previous matches, and the stakes are high. Both teams have made two changes to their squads. The clash will be broadcast live on Premier Sports, ensuring fans can follow every moment. The overall Champions Cup quarter-final schedule also includes other compelling matchups. These games are expected to offer a mix of tactical prowess and individual brilliance, providing a captivating spectacle for rugby enthusiasts. The outcome of each game will determine which teams advance, setting the stage for the next round of thrilling contests. The competition features a diverse range of teams, each bringing their unique style and strategy to the field. The performances of key players and the strategic decisions of coaches will significantly influence the outcomes. The quarter-finals are a crucial stage, where teams must perform at their best to secure a place in the semi-finals. The matches are expected to be fiercely contested, with each team striving to prove their dominance in European rugby. The overall quality of the teams competing in the quarter-finals underscores the prestigious nature of the Champions Cup, with each team bringing a wealth of talent and experience





IrishTimesSport / 🏆 2. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Champions Cup Rugby Quarter-Finals Leinster Sale Sharks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leinster Faces Sale Sharks in Champions Cup Quarter-Final: A Clash of TitansLeinster is set to take on Sale Sharks in a highly anticipated Champions Cup quarter-final match. Leinster, with its strong team unity and home advantage, is considered the favorite. The article analyzes the strengths of Leinster, the potential threats from Sale, and the overall context of the match, including the history of the competition and the significance of respect in rugby.

Read more »

Leinster Announce Strong Lineup to Face Sale Sharks in Champions Cup Quarter-FinalDan Sheehan will lead Leinster against Sale Sharks in the Investec Champions Cup quarter-final. Key players return from injury, with a mix of experience and emerging talent in the lineup. The team is poised for a thrilling encounter.

Read more »

Dan Sheehan to Lead Leinster Against Sale Sharks in Champions Cup Quarter-FinalLeinster announces its team for the Investec Champions Cup quarter-final against Sale Sharks, with Dan Sheehan captaining the side. Alex Usanov is set for his first European start, while James Ryan returns from injury. The team includes key players like Hugo Keenan, Rieko Ioane, and Garry Ringrose.

Read more »

What time and TV channel is Leinster vs Sale Champions Cup quarter-final on?Leinster search for a first European Champions Cup trophy since 2018 continues

Read more »

Leinster Faces Sale Sharks in Champions Cup Quarter-Final ShowdownLeinster prepares for a Champions Cup quarter-final against a determined Sale Sharks side. Sale, aiming for their first-ever semi-final, are seen as a dangerous opponent with nothing to lose. Leinster seeks a strong performance to secure a sixth consecutive semi-final appearance, while Sale, despite a challenging season, is motivated to upset the odds.

Read more »

Leinster don't look the force of old, but there are different ways to scale the mountainThe province host Sale Sharks in the Champions Cup quarter-finals today.

Read more »