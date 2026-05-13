Championship Playoff Semi-Final Second Leg: Southampton 2-1 Middlesbrough After Extra Time

Southampton came back from a goal down to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in extra time of a gruelling Championship playoff semi-final second leg on Tuesday. Shea Charles fired the Saints on their way to Wembley with a curled left-footed shot that bounced in off the inside of the post in the 116th minute after the 90 minutes ended 1-1.

Championship : Southampton 2 (Stewart 45+1, Charles 116) Middlesbrough 1 (McGree 5) after coming back from a goal down to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in extra time of a gruelling Championship playoff semi-final second leg on Tuesday.

Shea Charles fired the Saints on their way to Wembley with a curled left-footed shot that bounced in off the inside of the post in the 116th minute after the 90 minutes ended 1-1. Manchester City keep pressure on Arsenal with comfortable win over Crystal Palace. The final, dubbed the ‘richest game in football’ because of the huge financial rewards of playing in the top flight, will be on May 23rd.

After a goalless first leg and still deadlocked in the second, the sides headed into extra time still with everything to play for and Southampton’s St Mary’s stadium crackling with tension. Riley McGree stunned the home crowd when he fired ‘Boro ahead after five minutes with a side-footed shot low into the corner.

Ross Stewart missed a good chance to equalise seven minutes later but the Scot made up for the miss with a header just before the break after goalkeeper Sol Brynn parried a Ryan Manning effort. Tempers flared on the touchline before that with Middlesbrough manager Kim Hellberg and Southampton’s Tonda Eckert having to be physically separated as referee Andy Madley had a word.

Sky Sports television said Boro defender Luke Ayling had earlier reported Southampton’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Madley for using ‘discriminatory language’. Emotions were already running high after Middlesbrough accused Southampton, who were relegated from the top flight in 2025, of spying on their training before the first leg at the Riverside Stadium. Southampton, who finished the season fourth in the standings with Middlesbrough fifth, were charged by the English Football League on Friday with an independent disciplinary commission hearing still pending.

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Championship Playoff Semi-Final Second Leg Southampton Middlesbrough Shea Charles Curled Left-Footed Shot Inside Of The Post Wembley Manchester City Crystal Palace Arsenal Kim Hellberg Tonda Eckert Andy Madley Sky Sports Television Luke Ayling Taylor Harwood-Bellis English Football League Independent Disciplinary Commission Hearing Water Pollution Ireland’S Newest Official Bathing Area

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