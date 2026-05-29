Charles Schwab Challenge: Power Five Shots Off Lead After Opening Round

Séamus Power sits five shots off the lead after a weather-interrupted opening round at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas. Power recorded a 69 on Thursday, while there is a sextet of joint leaders who all shot first-round 64s.

SÉAMUS POWER SITS five shots off the lead after a weather-interrupted opening round at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas. Power recorded a 69 on Thursday, while there is a sextet of joint leaders — Tom Kim, JJ Spaun, Ryan Gerard, Andrew Putnam, Matt McCarty and Lee Hodges — who all shot first-round 64s.

Power, who began on the 10th, birdied two of his last three holes to keep himself in touch with the leaders. The highlight of his round was a holed 25-foot approach on the ninth, while Power's only dropped shot came on the 17th, his eighth hole. The first round at Colonial Country Club was suspended at 4:15 pm local time due to dangerous weather and did not resume for two hours.

Sitting a shot behind the six leaders are 12 players who posted 65 on Thursday, including past major winners Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman and Gary Woodland. Alex Smalley, who's seeking his first PGA Tour victory two weeks after he was the surprise 54-hole leader of the PGA Championship, is also just one stroke back from the leading pack





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Charles Schwab Challenge Séamus Power Golf Charles Schwab Challenge Séamus Power Golf

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kerry Fans Boo Michael Murphy as Donegal Clash Turns ChaoticKerry supporters booed Donegal's Michael Murphy, referencing his prior high challenge, in a tense match that saw a late hit and a pitch-side confrontation involving manager Jim McGuinness.

Read more »

Power Ballad: A Charming Tale of Songwriting and RedemptionIn John Carney's latest film, a wedding band musician discovers a pop star has stolen his song, leading to a heartfelt battle for credit and the enduring power of music.

Read more »

View from South Africa: Lions lie in wait armed with Bordeaux’s blueprint for LeinsterMunster face an uphill challenge against the Bulls at altitude

Read more »

Marcel Coetzee believes Bulls' international fire-power and Loftus Versfeld altitude will be enough to beat MunsterFormer Ulster back-row Marcel Coetzee thinks that the Bulls' international fire-power and Loftus Versfeld altitude will be enough to beat Munster in the URC quarter-final.

Read more »