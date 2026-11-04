Charleville Woman Sentenced for Fatal Driving Error

Agnes Foley receives suspended sentence and five-year driving ban for careless driving death in Charleville. Details on the accident involving Mary Fehilly and John Collins at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

An 87-year-old woman has received a suspended prison sentence and a five-year driving ban after accidentally striking and killing a pedestrian in County Cork. The fatal incident occurred on Main Street in Charleville on November 2nd, 2024, during a routine parking maneuver that resulted in the death of Mary Fehilly and serious injury to bystander John Collins.

Accident Mechanics and Immediate Aftermath

Agnes Foley of Farran, Charleville, was sentenced at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for careless driving causing death. Judge Helen Boyle detailed how the accident unfolded when Foley attempted to park her vehicle at lunch hour. She misplaced her foot, pressing the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the car to mount the footpath.

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The vehicle collided with Mary Fehilly, aged 72 from Holy Cross Place, Charleville, who was selling lotto tickets. John Collins, aged 68, was also struck while standing nearby. The car rolled back off the pavement following the impact, leaving both victims on the ground with severe injuries.

Medical Response and Forensic Findings

Emergency medical consultant Shane O'Donovan attended to the casualties at the scene before Fehilly was transported by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital. She died later that night despite medical efforts. A subsequent postmortem examination by state pathologist Dr Yvonne McCarthy confirmed her cause of death as haemorrhage and shock secondary to multiple traumatic injuries.

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Collins suffered a fractured pelvis and serious trauma to his left leg. Although he was 66 at the time of the crash, the injuries had a profound and lasting physical impact. The pathologist noted that the collision was the direct cause of the extensive bodily harm sustained by both individuals.

Victim Impact Statements and Emotional Toll

Siobán Fehilly submitted a victim-impact statement representing her father George, siblings Nollaig, Padraig, Maeve and Gearóid, and herself. They described the devastating loss of their beautiful, caring, and vibrant mother. The statement highlighted the emotional void left by her sudden death in the community.

Collins provided his own statement detailing how his life now revolves around ongoing medical appointments. He noted that despite completing 40 physiotherapy sessions and four lymphatic draining sessions, doctors advised him he would live with reduced mobility. He also cited the psychological trauma resulting from the incident.

Court Mitigation and Judicial Reasoning

Defence counsel Marjorie Farrelly SC argued for leniency, citing Foley's 60-year unblemished driving record. The court was informed that she had no prior convictions and had given up driving immediately after the crash. She also cooperated fully with gardaí and entered an early guilty plea, which spared the victims the trauma of a trial.

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Judge Boyle accepted these mitigating factors, including Foley's advanced age and her status as a widow. The judge also noted that Foley suffered trauma herself, having been trapped in her car for 90 minutes while emergency services attended to the victims. These circumstances contributed to the decision to avoid a custodial sentence.

Sentencing Details and Future Restrictions

The Judge sentenced Foley to two concurrent terms of 18 months imprisonment, suspended in their entirety. However, she imposed a strict driving ban for a period of five years to ensure public safety. This penalty balances the severity of the outcome with the defendant's lack of malicious intent and prior clean record.

Foley had previously written a letter of apology to the families of the victims, expressing profound guilt. She stated that nothing would erase the event from her mind and that the day would always remain a nightmare. The court recognized her regret as a significant factor in the final sentencing decision.