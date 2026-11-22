New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth made a 56-yard field goal in his return from the practice squad. The team lost to the Chicago Bears 21-13 on Saturday.

New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth delivered a standout performance in his first game action since joining the active roster, successfully converting a 56-yard field goal during the match against the Chicago Bears on Saturday. Despite the individual milestone, the Saints suffered a 21-13 defeat on home soil, leaving their season record unchanged while the Bears improved to an 8-2 record.

Smyth's Journey Back to the Active Roster

Irish NFL journalist Michael McQuaid reported that the 25-year-old from Co Down had signed a new two-year contract with the organization over the weekend. This recent signing marks a significant stabilization for a player who has faced considerable instability, having been waived twice by the Saints during final roster cuts earlier in the season. Each time he was released, the team re-signed him to the practice squad the following day.

Also read Charlie Smyth Returns to New Orleans Saints Active Roster

Smyth was eventually recalled as the Saints' starting kicker earlier this month after establishing himself on the practice squad. His value to the team was previously demonstrated when he kicked the match-winning extra point in overtime during a victory against the Cleveland Browns. This recent appearance against Chicago served as the latest chapter in a period of professional resurgence for the Co Down native.

Bears Dominate with Caleb Williams Leading Charge

The Chicago Bears utilized their home advantage to extend their winning streak to five games, matching the Detroit Lions at 8-2. Quarterback Caleb Williams orchestrated the offensive victory, throwing for 181 yards and two touchdowns. The Bears' comprehensive performance allowed them to control the pace of the game, limiting the Saints' offensive output and securing a decisive margin of victory.

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While the Saints struggled to generate consistent scoring drives, the Bears' defense forced critical turnovers and held the New Orleans offense in check for significant portions of the contest. The victory solidified Chicago's position in the playoff picture and highlighted the emerging talent of their quarterback, who continues to justify the high expectations placed upon him in the current NFL landscape.

Smyth's Kicking Stats and Game Moments

Smyth nailed two of his three field goal attempts and successfully converted one extra point during the contest. He missed his first kick attempt of the game but recovered with a brilliant effort from 56 yards out just before halftime. The ball kissed the crossbar on its way through the uprights, a moment that was celebrated by fans and analysts alike on social media platforms.

He added another successful field goal from 51 yards in the fourth quarter as the Saints attempted a late rally. Despite these kicking contributions, the team fell short in the end, unable to overcome the point differential established by the Bears in the first half. The performance showcased Smyth's leg strength and accuracy under pressure, even in a losing effort.

Wider NFL Context and Sunday Results

Meanwhile, other NFL teams continued to shape the league standings with lopsided triumphs. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 27-of-39 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-7 home rout of the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs improved to an 8-2 record, while running back Emmett Johnson contributed 105 rushing yards and a touchdown.

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Elsewhere, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns, adding a rushing score in a 51-30 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Prescott's performance helped Dallas improve to 5-6, while Tennessee slid to 1-9 despite touchdown passes and a run by Cam Ward. These results underscore the competitive nature of the current NFL season.

Other notable results included the Buffalo Bills defeating the Miami Dolphins 26-9 and the Detroit Lions beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-21. The Bills extended their winning streak to six games with an 9-1 record, while the Lions secured their sixth consecutive victory. These outcomes significantly impact the playoff race as the season progresses toward its final stages.