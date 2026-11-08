Charlie Smyth Seals Saints Victory Over Browns with Overtime Kick

Ireland's Charlie Smyth converted the game-winning extra point as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Cleveland Browns 23-22 in overtime. Key stats and player performances included Tyler Shough's TD pass and the Saints' defensive stand.

Ireland's Charlie Smyth delivered a clutch performance to secure a 23-22 victory for the New Orleans Saints over the Cleveland Browns in overtime. The match-winning moment arrived after Tyler Shough threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson, giving the Saints the lead. Smyth calmly converted the subsequent extra point to seal the win in a tightly contested game.

Charlie Smyth Performance Details

Smyth, a native of Down, returned to the starting kicker role earlier in the week following the release of Daniel Carlson. He had previously been cut from the active 53-man squad two weeks before the start of the NFL season but was subsequently added to the practice squad. His return to the primary kicking duties proved pivotal in the narrow victory.

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Throughout the game, Smyth demonstrated reliability by making three field goals and two extra points. He opened the scoring with a 30-yard field goal in the first quarter, giving the Saints an early 3-0 lead. Although he missed a second kick from 52 yards, he quickly recovered his form to level the game at 6-6 with another field goal in the third quarter.

The third successful field goal came from 48 yards in the fourth quarter, pushing the Saints ahead 9-6. Smyth also added an extra point after Audric Estime's touchdown run, tying the game at 16-16 and sending it to overtime. His final kick in overtime secured the 23-22 win for New Orleans.

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Game Climax and Cleveland Response

The overtime period saw Cleveland mount a final offensive drive. Shedeur Sanders threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Harold Fannin with one minute remaining in the extra period. The Browns attempted a two-point conversion to take the lead, but the pass failed, allowing the Saints to hold on for the victory.

The win was significant for the Saints, who benefited from Smyth's composure under pressure. The team's defense played a crucial part in denying the final conversion, preserving the narrow margin of victory that hinged on Smyth's accuracy throughout the contest.

Broader NFL Results on Sunday

Elsewhere in the NFL, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow led the Bengals to a 34-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid. Burrow completed 24-of-29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns, while adding a rushing touchdown. The win improved Cincinnati to 6-2, tying them with Pittsburgh for the lead in the AFC North.

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made 10 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown for the Bengals. Chase praised Burrow's ability to extend plays, noting his skill in getting out of the pocket. Burrow currently leads the NFL with 2,386 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.

In Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes overcame an injury scare to help the Chiefs defeat the New York Jets 35-12. Mahomes suffered a right arm injury and fumbled in the second quarter after being sacked by David Bailey. Despite missing time, he returned to throw for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

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Mahomes completed 23-of-31 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns overall. He directed touchdown drives of 60 and 82 yards in the third quarter and 57 yards in the fourth. Coach Andy Reid confirmed Mahomes hurt his elbow but the team secured the win.

Other Key Matchup Outcomes

The Denver Broncos became the first NFL team with seven wins after beating the Carolina Panthers 26-21. Bo Nix threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Broncos to their fifth consecutive victory. The team improved to 7-2 despite Bryce Young throwing for 276 yards and three touchdowns for Carolina.

Dallas defeated Indianapolis 27-23 thanks to a late touchdown run by Javonte Williams. Williams rushed for 101 yards and scored on a one-yard run with 68 seconds remaining. Dak Prescott contributed 335 passing yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys.

The Los Angeles Rams beat Washington 20-13 on the road. Matthew Stafford threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Puka Nacua for the winning points. Nacua caught 14 passes for 150 yards. Myles Garrett returned from a knee injury to record three sacks and force a fumble.

In Detroit, Jahmyr Gibbs led the Lions to a 19-9 victory at Miami with an eight-yard rushing touchdown. Gibbs rushed for 74 yards in the win. The Lions improved to 6-2 with the strong defensive performance that limited Miami's offense throughout the game.