Charlie Woods Arrested for DUI; Court Filings Reveal Statements About Drones and the President

Court documents reveal Charlie Woods told police he took multiple prescription medications, including Vicodin, prior to a March crash that led to his DUI arrest. The filings also detail his unusual statements to officers about drones and speaking with the president, and prosecutors are seeking his prescription records.

A recent court filing has revealed that golfer Charlie Woods informed police he had consumed multiple prescription medication s, including Vicodin, on the day of his March 27th arrest for suspected driving under the influence.

The filing, part of pretrial discovery in Florida, also details unusual statements Woods made to officers at the scene of the crash in Hobe Sound. He reportedly spoke of drones flying over his home and claimed to have spoken with the president. Woods stated he takes medication for high blood pressure and cholesterol, alongside ibuprofen and Vicodin, all of which he admitted to taking earlier that day. He denied any alcohol consumption, and a breath test confirmed no alcohol in his system. However, Woods refused a urine test for drugs.

Prosecutors are seeking access to Woods's prescription records for the months leading up to the incident. His legal team has objected, citing privacy concerns and questioning the relevance of these records. They have also requested a protective order to limit the use and public dissemination of any accessed records.

Woods, 50, has pleaded not guilty to the DUI charges that arose from the crash, where his vehicle collided with and overturned a trailer. He told officers he was distracted by his phone, attempting to change the radio station, at the time of the accident. Approximately an hour after the crash and before sobriety tests were administered, Woods mentioned to an officer that drones were flying over his residence and specifically referenced 10 to 15 drones with GoPros approaching his car. He then stepped away to take a phone call, and when asked to stay put, stated he was speaking to the president in an attempt to get away, before trailing off. The specific president he referred to was not identified in the documents.

Following the incident, then-US President Donald Trump commented that he had spoken with Woods, acknowledging the golfer’s ongoing pain from injuries but stating he was doing well. Woods has reportedly been in a relationship with Trump’s former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump, for over a year.

Prosecutors have indicated their intention to present Woods's statements, body camera footage, and testimony from multiple law enforcement officers as evidence. The filing also includes a formal notification requirement for Woods to inform prosecutors in advance if he plans to present an alibi defense during the trial.

In a statement released shortly after the crash, the 15-time major champion announced he would step away from golf to focus on his health and seek treatment. A judge has approved his request to travel abroad for an inpatient treatment facility, which his attorney described as essential for an intensive, personalized program.

This incident follows previous high-profile car-related issues for Woods, including a serious 2021 crash in Los Angeles and a 2017 DUI arrest, also linked to prescription medication. He has contended with chronic pain and injuries in recent years, including undergoing a seventh back procedure and suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon. Woods, an 82-time PGA Tour winner, is tied with Sam Snead for the most career victories and last won a major at the 2019 Masters.

The legal proceedings surrounding this DUI arrest are ongoing. The broader context of professional golf and its financial landscapes, particularly regarding LIV Golf, has also seen recent developments, with speculation about Saudi investment timelines creating uncertainty for players. However, the focus remains on Woods's personal legal situation and his recovery.





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