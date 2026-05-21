Charlotte Tilbury's Unreal Skin Sheet Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick: A Popular Choice for €40 During a Sitewide Sale

From Thursday May 21 through to Tuesday May 26, shoppers can enjoy 20% off everything across Charlotte Tilbury with no minimum spend required and no discount code needed. This means the Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Sheet Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick has been slashed from €48 to €38.40, offering a saving of €9.60.

Beauty fans snap up a popular Charlotte Tilbury foundation for under €40 during a sitewide sale . From today, Thursday May 21 through to Tuesday May 26, shoppers can enjoy 20% off everything across Charlotte Tilbury with no minimum spend required and no discount code needed .

This means the Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Sheet Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick has been slashed from €48 to €38.40, offering a saving of €9.60. Speaking to The Independent, Charlotte Tilbury explained why she wanted to create a foundation specifically suited to mature skin. She explained: 'As we age, our skin begins to show signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles, and dehydration, which can change how makeup looks and applies.

I have seen so many people with mature skin shy away from foundation as they worry it will make them look older. I wanted something that worked for those with mature skin who want that lifting, smoothing, blurring effect.

' The foundation stick aims to deliver a naturally radiant finish with sheer-to-light buildable coverage, while helping to blur and smooth the skin's appearance. Charlotte Tilbury calls it the 'ultimate no-foundation foundation', owing to its lightweight finish and soft-focus effect. Enriched with hydrating hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, the formulation also includes daikon radish seed oil and 'Collageneer' to help nourish the skin and reinforce the skin barrier over time.

According to the brand, it is clinically proven to help strengthen the skin barrier after just one application. The stick foundation comes in 20 shades and utilises Charlotte Tilbury's 'Light Mapping Mesh Tech', engineered to bounce light across the face for a lifted, blurred and radiant finish. For an alternative option, LookFantastic stocks the Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick currently reduced to €31.40.

Described as a 'lightweight foundation stick with a fresh finish', it's available in 43 shades and features olive extracts and shea butter to offer an 'ultra-soft, supple surface', reports the Express. Elsewhere if you have more to spend, the Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick is €71.30 at Cult Beauty. According to its product description, it's 'buildable, hydrating and melts seamlessly into skin'.

The Charlotte Tilbury Hydrating Foundation Stick has gained a 4.3 out of five-star rating from more than 300 online reviews. One customer wrote: 'Bought this as part of my vacation makeup. It's very easy to use and stores great. Also has a great glow.

Not too much, but definitely something.

' Another remarked: 'Love this product, doesn't even look like I'm wearing foundation. ' A third noted: 'Love this. Glides on. Blends perfectly to my skin tone.

Leaves a beautiful natural look.

' One reviewer docked a star, commenting: 'I really liked this foundation as it felt really light on the skin. The smell was pleasant and the packaging was very nice, you can tell it's a higher end product.

'The shade range is very wide but maybe a few more in between shades would be better. ' A further reviewer noted: 'It does a great job of brightening my face and making me look more awake, however it does have quite a sheen to it so I did powder it down in places.





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Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Sheet Glow Tint Hydrating Foundati Sitewide Sale 20% Off No Minimum Spend Required No Discount Code Needed €40 €38.40 €9.60 Mature Skin Foundation Blurring Effect Radiant Finish Lightweight Finish Sheer-To-Light Buildable Coverage Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Vitamin E Daikon Radish Seed Oil Collageneer Clinically Proven To Strengthen The Skin Barri Light Mapping Mesh Tech Bouncing Light Across The Face Lifted Blurred Radiant Sheen Powdering Down Customer Reviews Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick Cult Beauty Express The Independent

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