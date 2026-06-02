Charming Period Cottage in Historic Greystones Terrace Offers Commuter-Friendly Lifestyle

A two-bedroom period cottage on Dargle Road, Greystones, built in 1882 by the Brabazon estate, combines original character with modern updates. The home features a neutral kitchen with exposed redbrick, a living room with a pot-bellied stove, French doors to a south-facing garden, and fitted wardrobes in the main bedroom. It is a short walk from Bray Head, the town centre, and Bray Daly station for a 30-43 minute train journey to Dublin.

A charming period home located on lower Dargle Road in the seaside town of Greystones offers a convenient lifestyle within walking distance of the promenade, the town centre, and Bray Daly train station.

The current owners, who had previously been renting in Dublin city centre, deliberately focused their property search on areas that would keep them close to the capital. They first spotted this two-bedroom cottage early in their house-hunting journey and were disappointed when the sale was quickly agreed to another buyer.

After an extensive search, they found few properties that matched its appeal and had no hesitation making an offer when it returned to the market, remarking that they "jumped on it.

" The cottages, built by the Brabazon family of Killruddery House in 1882, provide a historical glimpse into the town's heritage. The National Built Heritage Service describes the terrace as "an attractive example in the picturesque style favoured by the Brabazon estate in the late 19th century, which, despite alterations, remains largely intact.

" The owners are now relocating closer to Dublin city centre, prompting the sale of this modernised period residence. For €525,000, prospective buyers acquire a property that combines period character with contemporary updates. On days working from home, the owner enjoys scenic walks to Bray Head, taking in beautiful sea views. The cottage sits a short stroll from the town's shops, pubs, cafes, restaurants, and the promenade, with People's Park also nearby for leisurely strolls.

Commuters will appreciate the 15-minute walk to Bray Daly station, where train journeys to Dublin Pearse take between 30 and 43 minutes. Externally, Number 2 Brabazon Cottages presents attractively with grey stone walls, redbrick window framing, and a gable dormer window on the first floor. A small front yard sits behind a low stone wall. Internally, the ground floor features a kitchen at the front with a sash window overlooking the street.

The neutral-toned kitchen includes cream cabinets and wood-effect countertops, with an exposed redbrick wall as a striking feature. Adjacent is the living room, centred around a substantial pot-bellied stove and French doors leading to a south-facing garden. The garden is low-maintenance with colourful borders, enclosed by old stone walls, and includes a block-built shed and rear laneway access. Upstairs are two good-sized double bedrooms.

Reflecting the owners' interest in fashion, the main bedroom benefits from fitted floor-to-ceiling wardrobes, providing ample storage while maintaining the period aesthetic. This property encapsulates a blend of historical significance, modern comfort, and an enviable location that caters to both remote workers and commuters, making it a compelling option in the Greystones housing market





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Greystones Property Period Home Brabazon Cottages Commuter Home Dargle Road Victorian Terrace Seaside Town Bray Daly Station

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