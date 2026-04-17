Charming Regency Home Revitalized: A Blend of Period Charm and Modern Living

Discover a beautifully restored Regency home in Dublin, where historical character meets contemporary comfort. This property, owned since 1992, showcases a sensitive renovation that enhances natural light, flow, and a calming color palette, set within a vibrant, redeveloping neighborhood.

A homeowner has shared their experience transforming a historically significant property, purchased in 1992, into a vibrant and characterful residence. At the time of acquisition, the area, while possessing inherent appeal through its period architecture and redbrick streets, had not yet blossomed into the dynamic locale it is today. The owner was drawn by the central position and the inherent charm of the neighborhood's existing homes.

Reflecting on the area's evolution, the owner remarked on the noticeable transformation over the years, always confident in the district's underlying potential. They highlighted the presence of substantial public buildings and well-established infrastructure as key strengths. However, a period of decline occurred when properties were acquired and renovations were carried out with a lack of sensitivity, leading to a loss of original character. Fortunately, this trend has reversed, with a renewed commitment from residents to invest in and preserve the architectural integrity of their homes. The property itself, a handsome Regency home with expansive gardens situated in Blackrock, presented a compelling opportunity for a buyer seeking a central location with period features that required refurbishment. The allure of the house lay in its straightforward layout – a three-bedroom, three-reception room configuration – and its estimated construction date around 1890, featuring detailing that evoked an earlier, less ornate style compared to later Victorian constructions. The renovation process was undertaken in two distinct phases. The initial stage focused on critical repairs to ensure the home was comfortable and functional, addressing issues with floors, electrical systems, plumbing, and dampness. A decade later, a more architecturally driven intervention was implemented, aiming to improve the internal flow, maximize natural light, and integrate contemporary design elements. The color palette chosen throughout the house is characterized by its natural and soothing tones. A prime example of this approach is evident in the hallway, where Farrow and Ball's Mouse's Back paint creates an inviting atmosphere that sets the tone for the adjoining rooms. The owner expressed a preference for colors that are understated and nearly neutral, finding that these palettes possess a natural base, respond beautifully to light, and create a harmonious living environment that complements natural materials. Extending to 120 square meters (1,292 square feet) and boasting an E2 Building Energy Rating, the house is now available on the market. The exterior features a small, railed garden at the front, with two silver birch trees offering a degree of privacy from the street. Upon entering, the hallway provides access to a living room on the right. An original archway offers a visual connection through to the kitchen and the rear garden. The living room is distinguished by its original cornicing and bespoke built-in bookshelves. Double doors lead from the living room into the dining room, where an extension has created an intimate seating area with a window overlooking the back garden. Both reception rooms feature solid oak flooring, and the dining room retains its original fireplace. The kitchen, located at the rear of the property, is fitted with a combination of walnut and painted cabinetry, topped with marble surfaces. The floor is laid with original quarry tiles, which were uncovered during the renovation beneath a layer of linoleum. Double doors open onto a southwest-facing garden spread across two levels. This outdoor space is adorned with climbing plants such as clematis and wisteria, alongside ferns, with a crab apple tree serving as a central feature. Upstairs, a guest bedroom on the half-landing offers views of the Royal Canal Bank Park. The principal bedroom is situated at the front of the house, featuring sash windows and a subtle warmth imparted by the paint color, Joa's White, also from Farrow and Ball. The bathroom, which also retains an original fireplace, has been cleverly divided to incorporate a dressing room. Located just off the North Circular Road, Goldsmith Street benefits from its proximity to the city center, various transport links, parks, and local amenities. The accompanying articles discuss the varying property markets in Montenegro, Italy, Bulgaria, France, and County Cork, Ireland, highlighting what €385,000 can purchase in each location. Another piece reports on a reduced payout for a wrongfully dismissed Twitter manager, while a third provides a weekly personal finance digest aimed at offering insights for saving money and making informed spending decisions





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