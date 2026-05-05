Charming two-bedroom terrace house for sale in Dublin

A stylish and well-maintained two-bedroom terrace house extending to 57sq m (614sq ft) is on the market for €399,000. The property features a bright and airy interior, a modern kitchen, a low-maintenance courtyard, and a convenient location close to the city center and local amenities.

When this couple first encountered the property five years ago, they were immediately drawn to its charming redbrick exterior and the potential offered by its modern, uncluttered interior.

The house had already undergone updates in preparation for sale, which meant they could move in and focus on adding their personal style without undertaking major renovations. The current owners have maintained a bright and airy aesthetic throughout, utilizing crisp white walls that create a welcoming and versatile space. They are now offering this same opportunity to prospective buyers, presenting a blank canvas ready for personalization.

The location has proven ideal for their lifestyle, fostering a strong sense of community while remaining conveniently close to the city center. One partner enjoys a scenic cycle commute to work along the Royal Canal Greenway, while both appreciate leisurely dog walks in the nearby Griffith and Fairview parks. The property’s proximity to essential amenities and recreational spaces has significantly enhanced their quality of life.

Now, with plans to upsize to a larger redbrick residence in the same area, the couple have decided to list their current two-bedroom terrace house for sale with DNG, seeking a price of €399,000. The property extends to 57 square meters (614 square feet) and offers a well-designed layout. Upon entering, you are immediately greeted by a bright and inviting living area.

Wide-plank wood-effect flooring and pristine white walls create a contemporary feel, complemented by a window adorned with louvred shutters. A functional fireplace adds a touch of warmth and character, perfect for cozy evenings. Recessed lighting provides ample illumination when needed. The living area seamlessly flows into the kitchen, which is equally impressive in its design.

The kitchen features sleek white cabinetry, a striking herringbone tiled splashback, and elegant marble-effect countertops. A built-in bench offers comfortable seating at the dining table and provides additional storage space. The open-plan layout has been a favorite feature for the couple, allowing them to interact and entertain guests while preparing meals. A fully tiled shower room is conveniently located at the rear of the ground floor.

From the kitchen, a glazed door leads to an L-shaped rear courtyard. This outdoor space is designed for low maintenance, with paved surfaces underfoot. A playfully striped fence adds a vibrant touch of color and personality. A shed at the rear serves as a practical utility space, housing the washing machine and dryer, and providing additional storage.

Convenient access to a rear laneway allows for discreet bin storage. The courtyard is also a communal space enjoyed by residents, particularly during the summer months, providing children with extra room to play. Returning inside, the main bedroom is situated at the front of the property and benefits from the peaceful ambiance of the neighborhood. Floating side tables on either side of the bed add a modern touch.

A second, smaller bedroom is located at the rear and has been utilized as a guest room and home office, demonstrating the property’s versatility. Despite its E2 BER rating, the house has been thoroughly renovated in 2017 and features double glazing and a gas combi boiler, ensuring energy efficiency and comfort. This property represents an excellent opportunity for those seeking a stylish and well-maintained home in a desirable location.

The combination of its attractive features, convenient location, and reasonable price point makes it a highly appealing option for first-time buyers, downsizers, or those looking to invest in the Dublin property market





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Dublin House For Sale Terrace House Property Market Redbrick Renovation Interior Design Royal Canal Greenway Fairview Park Griffith Park

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