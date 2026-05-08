Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gives his reaction and outlook on their Premier League title race, following the 3-3 draw with Everton, after being expected to win every game since their historic victory over City. He also mentions Rodri's return to light training and Phil Foden's recent struggle but believes the player will regain his form soon.

The title of the news article is 'Chase is over? Guardiola confident but preoccupied with City's Champions League final', and it summarises the situation of Manchester City in their Premier League race against Arsenal following their 3-3 draw with Everton .

One of the key points in the news article is that despite previously stating that a win in every game from their victory over City would guarantee the title, Guardiola now finds himself five points behind, following his team's failure to win against Burnley. City is now trailing Arsenal by five points and will need a better result in their final games to catch up.

In an interview, Guardiola mentioned that winning the game against Everton, which was at 1-3, proved that it was not done yet and his team continued playing, ending the game as 3-3. Rodri is expected to return to training soon, although his availability for the upcoming game against Brentford remains uncertain. Phil Foden has also agreed to fresh terms with the club until 2031, despite losing his starting place this season.

When asked about Phil Foden's recent struggle in regaining his best form, Guardiola pointed out that it was more of a confidence issue, and he believed that Phil would return to his fiery self again soon





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Manchester City Pep Guardiola Premier League Title Race Arm Rodri Phil Foden Champions League Everton Burnley Arsenal

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