Michelin-starred chef Keelan Higgs reveals recipes for surf clams and pannacotta from his acclaimed Dublin 8 restaurant, Mongoose.

Acclaimed Michelin-starred chef Keelan Higgs recently opened the doors of Mongoose in the vibrant postcode of Dublin 8, offering a culinary experience that balances high-end gastronomy with approachable comfort. The venue, which marks the second venture from Higgs and his experienced team, has quickly become a sought-after destination for diners seeking delicious flavours, simple ingredients, exceptional value, and rapid service.

High Demand Drives Home Recipe Sharing

The intense popularity of Mongoose has made securing a reservation difficult, prompting Higgs to share some of the restaurant's signature dishes for home cooks. This initiative allows enthusiasts to replicate the culinary magic of the slender, homely room in Dublin 8, where diners often feel as though they are attending a classy party in a favourite chef's private home.

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Flame-Kissed Surf Clams and Smoky Broth

The first featured recipe draws inspiration from the restaurant's starter, focusing on surf clams cooked with green beans over an open flame. This method creates a smoky broth infused with garlic, chilli, and parsley, highlighting the natural sweetness of the clams through simple, fire-based cookery. Higgs emphasizes that this dish is easy to replicate at home, provided diners have plenty of crusty bread ready to mop up the rich, flavourful juices.

Luxurious Pannacotta with Winter Fruit Compote

The second dish is a versatile dessert featuring pannacotta set just enough to hold its shape at room temperature, making it ideal for advance preparation. Higgs pairs the chilled custard with a comforting compote of winter fruits cooked down with Madeira and vanilla until thick and luxurious. Both components can be prepared ahead of time and refrigerated, requiring only plating and a garnish of tarragon leaves to achieve a restaurant-level presentation.

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Practical Tips for Home Cooking Success

To ensure the perfect presentation of the pannacotta, Higgs offers a specific technique for unmolding. He advises carefully dipping the mould into a bowl of boiling water for five seconds before turning it out, a simple step that prevents sticking and preserves the dish's smooth texture. This tip ensures that home cooks can achieve the same professional finish as the team at Mongoose in Dublin 8.

Celebrating Resilience in the Hospitality Industry

Sharing these recipes serves as a celebration of the resilient and ambitious nature of the hospitality industry. By providing accessible instructions for dishes like Clams with Dressed Greens and Pannacotta with Stewed Autumn Fruits and Tarragon, Higgs invites food lovers to engage with the same level of care and creativity found in his acclaimed restaurant.