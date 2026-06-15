Chelsea and Real Madrid Agree on Marc Cucurella Transfer in £51.8m Deal

Chelsea has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of left-back Marc Cucurella in a deal worth up to £51.8 million. The 27-year-old, currently playing for Spain at the World Cup, is expected to leave Stamford Bridge after two seasons.

Chelsea Football Club has finalized an agreement to transfer left-back Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid in a deal that could reach up to £51.8 million (€60.02 million), as reported by multiple sources.

Cucurella, 27, is currently representing Spain at the World Cup in the United States and is anticipated to play in Monday's opening match against Cape Verde. However, following the conclusion of the tournament, he is not expected to return to west London and will instead join Real Madrid under the management of José Mourinho. This move signifies a significant shift in Cucurella's career trajectory after spending two seasons at Stamford Bridge.

The Catalan-born defender initially joined Chelsea in 2022 from Brighton & Hove Albion, where he had established himself as an attacking full-back known for his overlapping runs and offensive contributions. At Chelsea, he flourished under former head coach Enzo Maresca, becoming a regular starter.

However, his relationship with the club deteriorated earlier this year when he publicly criticized Chelsea's transfer policy, specifically the strategy of signing young players, and blamed the team's recent struggles on Maresca's departure. These comments strained his position within the squad and accelerated his exit. Cucurella's career began at FC Barcelona, his hometown club, but opportunities were severely limited; he made only a single appearance for the first team in the Copa del Rey.

A loan move to Getafe CF proved transformative, as he developed into a dynamic left-back over two seasons, drawing attention from English clubs. Brighton secured his services in 2021, and after just one impressive Premier League season, Chelsea activated his release clause, paying a reported £60 million (€69.52 million). During his tenure at Chelsea, he amassed 163 appearances across all competitions.

Now, with a verbal agreement in place, he is poised to return to Spain, linking up with Real Madrid-a club he once served as a youth player but never truly broke into. The transfer is subject to personal terms and a medical, but both sides have reportedly agreed on the framework of the deal





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chelsea Real Madrid Marc Cucurella Transfer La Liga

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brutal rough, lightning-fast greens and rowdy New Yorkers - US Open will be a stern testShinnecock Hills course will be toughest of the year, but real examination comes from the galleries

Read more »

Self‑proclaimed Psychic Issues Bold 2026 World Cup PredictionsA psychic who says he discovered his abilities at 17 predicts the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, surprise teams Morocco and Panama, weather disruptions and social unrest, and gives specific forecasts for England including a possible injury to Marcus Rashford and a standout performance by Marc Guehi. He also recounts past‑life visions that led him to a career in hypnotherapy and past‑life regression.

Read more »

Brazil find that everything good flows through Vini of New JerseyThe Real Madrid star was his country’s best player in their World Cup opener against Morocco on Saturday

Read more »

Galway Survive Westmeath Rally to Reach All-Ireland Quarter-FinalsGalway advanced to the All-Ireland quarter-finals after a thrilling hurling match against Westmeath at Pearse Stadium, where they held off a late comeback despite leading by nine points with six minutes remaining. Over 25,000 Galway supporters created a festival atmosphere early, and the game featured early goals from Shane Walsh and Cian Hernon for Galway and a goal from Westmeath captain Ronan Wallace, but Galway ultimately secured the win.

Read more »