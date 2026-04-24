Chernobyl's Legacy: Irish Charity Funds Life-Saving Heart Surgery for Ukrainian Children

Decades after the Chernobyl disaster, Ukrainian children are still suffering from radiation-linked heart defects. An Irish charity is funding critical surgeries to save their lives, as doctors witness a decline in the incidence of these defects but acknowledge the ongoing impact on affected families.

Decades after the reactor explosion at Chernobyl , Ukrainian children are facing life-threatening heart defects linked to radiation exposure. Five-year-old Matviy Krutofist, who has undergone four heart operations, is one such case.

His mother, Yana, manages her anxiety with antidepressants as she fears for her son's future. The operations have focused on removing constrictions in his heart's blood flow, a recurring issue in these cases. Dr. William Novick, a US paediatric heart surgeon leading a surgical mission in Lviv, explains that the Chernobyl disaster led to a significant increase in congenital heart defects, particularly Ebstein’s anomaly, a rare condition where the tricuspid valve is malformed.

Before the disaster, the Amosov Institute in Kyiv would see one case in 400-500 patients; afterward, that number increased fifteenfold with a high mortality rate. Dr. Novick introduced a French surgical technique that dramatically improved survival rates. The surge in heart defects isn't limited to Ebstein’s anomaly. Other conditions, like ventricular septal defects, also saw a rise following the explosion.

While Matviy doesn't have either of these specific defects, his family's proximity to Chernobyl is believed to be the cause of his heart problems. The highest incidence of these defects was observed in the 'liquidators' – those who worked to contain the disaster – as they received the highest levels of radiation. The genetic impact of the radiation is complex; damaged chromosomes are passed down through generations, but the likelihood of a mutation expressing itself ('penetrance') decreases over time.

Many parents of affected children report a family history of involvement in the Chernobyl cleanup. Ukraine is now seeing the end of the second generation of Chernobyl-related heart defects, with a predicted return to normal levels.

However, Dr. Novick suspects Belarus, which received a heavier dose of radiation fallout, may experience increased incidence for a longer period. The connection between Chernobyl and these heart defects was brought to the attention of Adi Roche, founder of the Irish charity that funds these life-saving surgeries, after a screening of the documentary 'Chernobyl Heart'.

Initially focused on neural tube defects caused by radiation, Roche expanded her organization’s work to include cardiac care, recognizing the devastating long-term impact of the disaster on children’s health. The ongoing surgical missions and financial support are providing a lifeline for these children and their families, offering hope amidst the lingering consequences of the world’s worst nuclear disaster





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Chernobyl Ukraine Radiation Heart Defects Surgery Charity Nuclear Disaster Congenital Heart Disease Ebstein's Anomaly Global Cardiac Alliance

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