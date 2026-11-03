Chicago Bears Defeat Seattle Seahawks 34-17 Behind D'Andre Swift's Record Performance

D'Andre Swift scores three touchdowns as the Chicago Bears shut down the Seattle Seahawks 34-17. Jeffery Simmons dominates in debut.

The Chicago Bears delivered a commanding statement victory against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, with a decisive 34-17 win at Lumen Field on Monday. Running back D'Andre Swift orchestrated the offensive surge, rushing for three touchdowns that effectively dismantled any hope of a Seattle comeback. The victory marks a significant step forward for the Bears, showcasing both their emerging offensive firepower and the immediate impact of their new defensive reinforcements.

Swift and Simmons Lead Bears Offensive And Defensive Surge

D'Andre Swift was the undisputed protagonist for Chicago, scoring all three of his touchdowns in the second half to secure the win. His performance included 69 rushing yards on 27 carries, with two of those scores coming in the fourth quarter when the Seahawks attempted to rally. Swift's ability to find the end zone repeatedly broke the spirit of the Seattle defense, turning what could have been a competitive game into a one-sided affair. Quarterback Caleb Williams complemented Swift's ground game by completing 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards and one touchdown, demonstrating efficient ball movement throughout the contest.

Also read Judge Allows 402 Apartment Plan Near Dublin Mountains

The Bears' defense was equally instrumental in the victory, led by the strong debut of newly acquired defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Traded to Chicago last week from the Tennessee Titans, Simmons immediately made his presence felt on the field. He recorded six tackles and secured a sack, disrupting Seattle's offensive rhythm and providing a much-needed physical presence in the interior. Simmons expressed his enthusiasm for joining the team, telling ESPN that he is excited to be a Chicago Bear and views this win as just the beginning of their journey together.

Chicago Bears Establish Early Control Over Seahawks Defense

Chicago set the tone for the victory in the first quarter with a lengthy, methodical drive that showcased their offensive patience. Quarterback Caleb Williams led the Bears on a 17-play, 80-yard drive that culminated in a touchdown pass to Luther Burden. This early score set a high bar for the game. Seattle kicker Jason Myers responded with a 27-yard field goal to put points on the board, but Chicago immediately answered with back-to-back field goals from Cairo Santos. The Bears held a comfortable 13-3 lead at halftime, having established clear dominance over the opening half.

Advertisement

The Seahawks showed signs of life before the break when quarterback Sam Darnold connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a 43-yard pass, narrowing the gap to just four points. However, the momentum shifted decisively in the third quarter when Swift capped another long Chicago drive with a touchdown, extending the lead to 20-9. This score effectively put the game out of reach, allowing the Bears to control the tempo and manage the clock effectively as they moved into the final period of play.

Seattle Seahawks Fall Behind In NFC West After Loss

Despite the late surge by Seattle, the Bears' defense clamped down in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Seattle managed a brief spark when Cooper Kupp caught a touchdown pass early in the period, but Chicago's defense refused to yield. Swift added two more touchdowns in the quarter to finalize the 34-17 scoreline, leaving no doubt about the superiority of the visiting team. The Bears held firm against all Seattle attempts to mount a serious comeback, ensuring a clean sheet of victory for the road game.

The loss drops the Seattle Seahawks to a 4-4 record, causing them to fall further behind in the competitive NFC West division. They now trail the San Francisco 49ers, who sit atop the division with a formidable 6-1 record. For the Bears, the win solidifies their position as a team to watch, combining a potent rushing attack led by Swift with a defensive line energized by new additions like Simmons. The victory demonstrates that Chicago is building a cohesive and dangerous unit capable of taking down even the most decorated teams in the league.