Child Benefit Recipients to Receive Early Payments Due to Bank Holiday

Parents who receive Child Benefit will see their payments arrive a few days earlier than usual due to a bank holiday. The payment is expected to be in the account on Friday 28th or Saturday 29th of May.

Child Benefit recipients should be aware that they are set to receive next month's payment a couple of days earlier than usual due to a schedule shake up - here's what you need to know.

June 1st marks June bank holiday Monday in just a matter of weeks. Because of this, banks and post offices will be closed on that day. This means that anyone expecting a social welfare payment on the 1st will most likely be paid early. It is expected that you will see your payment land in your account on Friday 28th or Saturday 29th of May.

Because of the bank holiday, anyone in receipt of Child Benefit on the 2nd of June will most likely also be paid early, on the Friday or Saturday also. This is to ensure that no one receives a late payment as a result of the banks being closed.

Parents will see Child Benefit paid early for a few months in a row, as Easter Monday resulted in April's payment landing in accounts early, and the May and June bank holidays also impact payment dates. Here is a list of Child Benefit payment dates for the rest of the year - as well as the months they're likely to be paid early: 2nd June (may be paid early due to June bank holiday on the 1st), 7th July, 4th August (may be paid early due to August bank holiday on the 3rd), 1st September, 6th October, 3rd November and 1st December.

It comes as a major change will soon come into effect for parents. As announced in Budget 2026, the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance rate of €160 will be extended to children aged 2 and 3, who are eligible. The Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance (BSCFA) is a payment to help families with the cost of school uniforms and shoes. It will be paid later this year





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Child Benefit Bank Holiday Payment Dates Back To School Clothing And Footwear Allowance Budget 2026

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