Child Psychiatrist Amirul Mohd Yunos Sentenced to 8.5 Years for Child Sexual Abuse, Medical Registration Cancelled

Amirul Mohd Yunos, a former child psychiatrist, has been sentenced to 8.5 years in prison and had his medical registration cancelled after pleading guilty to multiple charges of child sexual abuse. The High Court upheld the sentence and the Medical Council's decision, citing the severity of the offenses and the breach of trust.

Amirul Mohd Yunos, a former child psychiatrist, is currently serving an 8½-year prison sentence following his guilty plea to multiple charges related to the sexual abuse of a minor. The offences, which occurred in 2023, involved engaging in sexual acts with a child under 17, sexual exploitation , and meeting a child for sexual exploitation . The High Court, presided over by Judge David Barniville, labeled the case as 'truly appalling and shocking,' emphasizing the severity of Yunos's actions and upholding the sentence imposed by the Circuit Criminal Court. The victim, a 15-year-old girl at the time of the majority of the incidents, was known to her parents, who had sought Yunos's help for their daughter's mental health issues. This established a relationship of trust that Yunos subsequently betrayed. The abuse started with inappropriate touching and escalated to penetration, taking place in various locations, including a car, Yunos's home, the victim's home, and his workplace at the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services center in Clonskeagh, south Dublin. The case underscores the profound breach of trust and the devastating impact of such actions on a vulnerable individual.

The Medical Council initiated proceedings to cancel Yunos's medical registration, a process now confirmed by the High Court. The council argued that his convictions were of the 'very height of seriousness' and rendered him permanently unfit to practice medicine. They cited aggravating circumstances, including the victim's family approaching Yunos due to their pre-existing knowledge of him and the central role trust played in the situation. The council’s decision to recommend cancellation was motivated by the need to protect the public, uphold the standards of the medical profession, and maintain public confidence. Yunos's registration had been suspended in October 2023 pending the conclusion of these proceedings. The High Court considered the transcript of the Circuit Court case, highlighting the devastating impact on the victim. Judge Orla Crowe, who imposed the original sentence, noted the girl's victim impact statement underscored the 'very grave' and ongoing effects on her, effects that should have been apparent to Yunos given his professional training. The judge emphasized that Yunos had not only breached the girl's trust but also the trust of her parents, an aggravating factor in the case. The Medical Council’s actions reflect the gravity of the offenses and the importance of safeguarding the public from individuals who have abused their positions of trust and authority.

The case highlights the critical importance of accountability and the severe consequences for those who abuse their professional roles. The High Court's confirmation of the sentence and the Medical Council's decision to cancel his registration reflect the commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals and upholding the integrity of the medical profession. The sentencing judge's comments underscore the ethical and professional responsibilities of medical practitioners and the devastating impact of their misconduct. This case serves as a stark reminder of the long-lasting psychological and emotional trauma inflicted upon the victim. It also emphasizes the importance of thorough investigations and appropriate legal action to ensure justice is served and to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The details of the case emphasize the crucial need for ongoing vigilance and effective safeguarding measures within healthcare settings. The legal and professional repercussions faced by Yunos demonstrate a system's effort to address the misconduct of a professional who breached the trust and care expected of a medical practitioner. The impact on the victim will likely last a lifetime and is a tragic outcome.

Additional information reveals that at the time of the offenses, Yunos, who is in his late 30s and residing in Hollystown, Dublin 15, was employed at a Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services centre. The court heard how the abuse progressively intensified, taking place at multiple locations, which further underscores the predatory nature of his actions. This case serves as a critical example of the intersection of healthcare, child protection, and legal justice, highlighting the devastating consequences of professional misconduct and the ongoing need for rigorous safeguards to protect vulnerable individuals. The details presented underscore the need for effective screening and monitoring practices within healthcare facilities to help prevent the abuse of children.





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Child Abuse Psychiatrist Sentencing Medical Registration Sexual Exploitation Court Case

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