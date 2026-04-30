China's Ambitious Bohai Strait Tunnel: A €23 Billion Project Set to Redefine Undersea Travel

China plans to build the world's longest undersea tunnel, the Bohai Strait Tunnel, connecting Dalian and Yantai. The €23 billion project aims to cut travel time from six hours to 40 minutes, featuring advanced earthquake-resistant technology and emergency safety measures. While promising economic benefits, the project faces environmental concerns over its impact on local wildlife, particularly the spotted seal.

China is embarking on an unprecedented engineering feat with the proposed Bohai Strait Tunnel , a colossal undersea project that promises to revolutionize transportation in the region.

With an estimated cost of €23 billion, this ambitious tunnel will stretch an astonishing 123 kilometers (76 miles), making it the longest undersea tunnel in the world by a significant margin. The tunnel will connect the bustling port city of Dalian with Yantai, reducing the current six-hour journey to just 40 minutes and transforming economic and logistical dynamics across northeastern China.

The project, which has been in planning for years, will incorporate cutting-edge earthquake-resistant technology to mitigate risks associated with the region's seismic activity. Engineers have designed the tunnel with longitudinal ventilation shafts to ensure air quality and dozens of cross-passages connecting the two parallel tunnels, which will run approximately 80 meters beneath the seabed.

Additionally, hundreds of emergency refuge areas will be strategically placed throughout the structure to enhance safety in the event of fires or flooding. Despite the tunnel's immense scale, officials have yet to announce a definitive completion date, though a government representative expressed urgency in 2018, stating that authorities aimed to begin construction as soon as possible. Once operational, the Bohai Strait Tunnel will surpass all existing undersea tunnels, including the Channel Tunnel and Japan's Seikan Tunnel.

Trains traveling at speeds exceeding 150 mph will slash travel times between Dalian and Yantai by nearly 90%, far outpacing Eurostar trains, which max out at 100 mph through the Channel Tunnel. The tunnel's underwater section alone will span 56 miles, exceeding the combined lengths of the Channel Tunnel and the submerged portion of the Seikan Tunnel.

Construction is expected to take between 10 and 15 years, with the first trains unlikely to run until the late 2030s at the earliest. Both Dalian and Yantai are critical industrial hubs—Dalian as a financial and logistics center and Yantai as a growing force in petrochemicals, electronics, and advanced technology. Currently, the fastest route between the two cities is the Bohai Train Ferry, which takes about eight hours.

By drastically reducing travel times, Chinese officials hope to boost economic output and relieve pressure on key railway networks, including those connecting Beijing, Tianjin, and Shanghai. However, the project has sparked controversy, particularly among environmentalists concerned about the tunnel's impact on local wildlife. The Bohai Strait is a vital habitat for the spotted seal, a protected species, and several proposed construction zones overlap with potential nature reserves.

Sun Fenghua of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has emphasized the need for thorough research before proceeding, stating, 'We must not proceed until these questions are fully understood.

' Despite these concerns, proponents argue that the tunnel will strengthen regional connectivity, linking the northeast's industrial heartlands with the Bohai economic zone and the Yangtze Delta. If completed, the Bohai Strait Tunnel will not only set a new benchmark for engineering excellence but also reshape China's transportation and economic landscape for decades to come





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