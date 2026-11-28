Chinese equity markets surged on Friday, marking the largest single-day jump in two years after a prolonged period of decline that had seen the benchmark CSI 300 index fall by 20 percent from its peak reached last June. The rally was triggered by a high-level policy announcement from the State Council, China's cabinet body, which signaled a decisive shift toward stabilizing the financial sector and restoring investor confidence.

Policy Shift Triggers Market Surge

The primary catalyst for the 4.2 percent leap in the CSI 300 index was a midday statement released following a meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang. The government outlined specific measures to encourage long-term capital to enter the stock market and pledged to crack down on financial fraud, directly addressing the concerns that had suppressed trading activity for months. Technology shares, which had endured the steepest losses earlier in the year, led the charge with the most significant gains, highlighting the breadth of the recovery.

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Role of the National Team Defined

Crucially, the State Council readout explicitly instructed authorities to strengthen the role of the so-called national team of state-backed investors in stabilizing the market. This directive aligns with the government's promise to step up share buybacks and dividend payouts by listed companies, aiming to improve corporate governance and shareholder returns. The national team, a colloquial term for a coalition of state-supported entities, is expected to play a more active role in market stabilization under this new framework.

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Composition and Historical Precedents

The national team is primarily led by Central Huijin, the domestic investment arm of the China Investment Corporation, which manages a portion of Beijing's foreign currency reserves. Other key participants include the China Securities Finance Corporation, the National Social Security Fund, and various brokerage firms, insurance companies, and mutual funds. Beijing has previously deployed these resources to mitigate extreme market turbulence, such as during the 2015 market collapse and in response to Donald Trump's tariffs last year. Conversely, state investors have also intervened to cool down overly buoyant markets, as demonstrated in January last year.

Impact on Retail Investors and Future Outlook

The significance of this intervention extends beyond institutional trading, particularly for China's nearly 240 million retail traders who account for approximately 60 percent of daily trading volume. While the national team's capital deployment can provide immediate liquidity, its primary function is to signal the government's commitment to financial stability. This psychological reassurance is critical for restoring trust among individual investors who have been wary of market volatility following years of underperformance.