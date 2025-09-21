Chinese Journalist Zhang Zhan Sentenced to Four More Years for Reporting on Wuhan Outbreak

Citizen-journalist Zhang Zhan has been sentenced to an additional four years in prison in China for her reporting on the Wuhan Covid-19 outbreak, according to Reporters Without Borders. The charge is 'picking quarrels and provoking trouble'. This is the second time Zhang has been imprisoned for her journalism.

Reporters Without Borders, known by its French initials RSF, announced on Saturday that Zhang Zhan , a 42-year-old citizen-journalist, was sentenced to an additional four years in prison on Friday. The charge levied against her was “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” a charge that echoes the reason for her December 2020 imprisonment. Her previous detention occurred after she shared firsthand accounts from Wuhan , China , detailing the early spread of the coronavirus.

The international press freedom group has called for her immediate release, criticizing the ongoing persecution of Zhang. China's foreign ministry remained unavailable for comment on Sunday. Reuters could not confirm whether Zhang had legal representation. RSF's Asia-Pacific advocacy manager, Aleksandra Bielakowska, stated that Zhang should be recognized globally as an “information hero” rather than be held in brutal prison conditions. The organization further emphasized the urgency for international diplomatic pressure on Beijing to secure her freedom. The sentencing highlights China’s ongoing suppression of independent journalism and the government's stringent control over information related to the pandemic. This case is a stark example of China's harsh stance against those who challenge the official narrative, especially when it comes to critical issues like public health and human rights.\Zhang was initially arrested months after she began posting accounts and videos that provided a more critical view of the pandemic's impact in Wuhan. Her reports, which included depictions of crowded hospitals and empty streets, offered a stark contrast to the official narrative. Her former lawyer, Ren Quanniu, said that Zhang believed she was being persecuted for exercising her freedom of speech. According to court documents viewed by Reuters, Zhang went on a hunger strike following her initial arrest, leading to police restraint and forced feeding. RSF reported that Zhang was released in May 2024, and subsequently, she was detained again three months later, eventually leading to her formal arrest and placement in Shanghai’s Pudong Detention Centre. The recent sentencing followed Zhang’s reporting on China’s human rights abuses, further illustrating the government's intolerance for dissenting voices and independent reporting on sensitive topics. Her former lawyer, Ren, noted on X that the new charges were founded on Zhang's comments on overseas websites, arguing that she should not be found guilty. The Committee to Protect Journalists Asia-Pacific director, Beh Lih Yi, echoed concerns, stating that the charges are baseless and a blatant act of persecution for her journalistic endeavors. Yi urged the Chinese authorities to halt Zhang’s arbitrary detention, drop all charges, and immediately release her. The ongoing situation highlights the risks faced by journalists in China, a nation with the world’s largest prison population of media workers, holding at least 124 journalists in custody. Furthermore, China is ranked 178th out of 180 countries and territories in the 2025 RSF World Press Freedom Index, showcasing the severity of press freedom restrictions.\This latest development underscores the continuing deterioration of press freedom in China, where journalists face severe repercussions for reporting on sensitive issues. The government's actions against Zhang demonstrate a clear attempt to silence critical voices and control the narrative surrounding events like the Covid-19 outbreak and human rights issues. The sentencing also comes at a time when China’s top lawmakers recently passed a Bill intended to expedite public health emergency responses. This legislation allows individuals to report emergencies and bypass the typical hierarchical structure of government. However, this apparent move toward transparency is somewhat contradictory when viewed against the backdrop of Zhang's imprisonment, illustrating that the government is attempting to manage the flow of information while simultaneously suppressing any independent scrutiny of that information. The combination of these events and actions paints a multifaceted picture, emphasizing China's complex approach to information control, public health management, and human rights. The international community’s response and the attention it brings to Zhang's case will likely serve as a test of the diplomatic pressure that can be applied to Beijing regarding freedom of the press and human rights. Her case brings attention to the dangers that journalists face worldwide and shines a light on the importance of independent journalism and the crucial role it plays in informing the public





