Dublin property market sees reduced competition as Chinese investor demand drops due to stricter Irish citizenship rules and slower processing of outstanding investment visa applications.

The intense competition previously driven by Chinese buyers in the Dublin residential property market has significantly diminished, creating a noticeable shift in local real estate dynamics. Brian Dempsey, a director at DNG, a prominent real estate agency based in Stillorgan, County Dublin, noted that the aggressive bidding behavior characteristic of this demographic has largely disappeared from the scene.

Market Cooling and Price Repositioning

Dempsey explained that the reduction in foreign purchasing power has removed some of the competitive pressure on local residents, allowing for a more balanced environment in the housing sector. He observed that the previous fervor, which often sidelined Irish buyers in high-demand areas like south Dublin, has settled down considerably. This cooling trend has facilitated a repositioning of property prices, as the intense financial pressure exerted by Chinese investors has alleviated.

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Regulatory Changes Impact Demand

Kieff Wong, who operates Prime Partner Property in Sandyford, Dublin 18, identified several regulatory and economic factors contributing to this decline in interest. He highlighted that proposed changes to the Irish citizenship regime, which will require prospective natural citizens to reside in the country for longer periods, have negatively affected investor enthusiasm. Additionally, general nervousness regarding future property value fluctuations has tempered the appetite for significant capital deployment in the Irish housing market.

Immigrant Investor Programme Delays

Wong emphasized that the slow processing of outstanding applications under the Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP) remains the primary bottleneck for Chinese investors. The IIP was officially closed on February 15, 2023, yet the Department of Justice continues to handle a large backlog of pending cases. Wong described the current administrative approach as significantly stricter, requiring applicants to submit extensive proof of funds and detailed documentation that was not previously necessary.

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Significant Backlog of Applications

Official statistics from the Department of Justice reveal the scale of the pending cases awaiting resolution. When the scheme closed in 2023, it had received more than 3,000 investor applications, with the vast majority originating from Chinese nationals. As of the end of September this year, there are still 843 outstanding investor applications, with 805 belonging to Chinese citizens who are waiting for final approval or refusal.

Approval Rates and Market Quietude

The pace of new approvals has slowed considerably compared to previous years. During 2025, the Department approved 451 investor applications, while 581 were refused or withdrawn. In contrast, from the beginning of the current year through the end of September, only 163 applications were approved, with 315 refused or withdrawn. This statistical decline correlates with reports from estate agents that the market has been exceptionally quiet since September, marking a distinct departure from the high-activity periods observed in 2024.