Chipolo and Secrid Launch the Enhanced Chipolo x Secrid Miniwallet Trackable

Chipolo and Secrid have unveiled an upgraded, rechargeable trackable wallet featuring enhanced sound amplification, sustainable materials, and cross-platform compatibility.

The award-winning Bluetooth tracker manufacturer Chipolo and the renowned B-corp certified company Secrid , inventor of the iconic Cardprotector, have officially announced a renewed partnership. This collaboration brings to market the innovative Chipolo x Secrid Miniwallet Trackable, a product designed to merge high-end fashion with cutting-edge tracking technology. Thoughtfully engineered, this wallet is specifically crafted to amplify the rechargeable Chipolo Card’s audio output.

A specialized debossed design on the rear of the wallet serves both an aesthetic purpose and a functional one, highlighting the integrated button that allows users to trigger an alarm on their phone, and vice versa. The wallet is compatible with both the Apple Find My network and Google’s Find My Device ecosystem, though users must choose one at a time. The engineering team behind this release paid close attention to acoustic performance. By incorporating a custom-cut pocket within the Miniwallet, the device is able to amplify the Chipolo Card’s loudness by 3dB compared to standard slim wallets, which effectively translates to a noticeable boost in sound. At peak, the Chipolo Card can reach an impressive 110dB, ensuring users can find their misplaced belongings even in noisy environments. The internal tracking hardware is built with sustainability in mind, featuring a wirelessly rechargeable battery that lasts up to one year on a single charge. Users can refuel the device in just two hours using any standard Qi-compatible magnetic wireless charger, a feature refined after over twelve months of rigorous testing. Beyond technical capabilities, the product emphasizes ethical production and material quality. The Chipolo x Secrid Miniwallet Trackable is manufactured entirely within Europe, utilizing responsibly sourced materials. The Chipolo Card itself is constructed from at least 50 percent recycled plastic, while the wallet is crafted from ethically sourced leather and assembled in specialized sheltered workshops. Primož Zelenšek, CEO and co-founder at Chipolo, noted that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to local EU production and sustainability. He emphasized that the collaboration aims to simplify daily life by blending the best of pocketwear design with advanced location-tracking technology. René van Geer, founder of Secrid, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the natural synergy between the two teams and the reliability of the rechargeable Card as a perfect companion for their compact wallets. The product is currently available globally through the official Chipolo website and Amazon for 120 euros, offered in black, dark blue, and light blue finishes with a distinctive orange lever





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Chipolo Secrid Smart Wallet Bluetooth Tracker Sustainability

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