Choosing the right car for your needs

When it comes to choosing a car, there are many factors to consider. In this article, we'll explore some options for a car with low running costs, heated seats, and good seat height. We'll also look at some popular models and their features.

If you're looking for a car with low running costs , the MG S5 EV could be an ideal choice. The compact, but handsome, electric SUV has lots of interior space and a mildly elevated seat height, making it easy to get in and out.

However, it's worth noting that the S5 isn't thrilling to drive, but it's comfortable and easy-going. If you're not yet ready to make the leap to fully electric, then a hybrid like the Renault Clio could be a good option. The Clio hybrid has a very frugal 1.6-litre petrol hybrid engine, and according to Renault's finance calculator, the monthly repayments are €348.

The Renault 5 E-Tech is another option, but it may not quite manage a 300km weekend trip without stopping for a charge-up. Toyota's Yaris Cross is a more affordable option, with indicative monthly repayments of about €300-€350 per month. It's a compact car that's easy to park, but has a very roomy cabin and a 397-litre boot. The Yaris Cross is also enjoyable to drive and can easily return 4.5 litres per 100km fuel economy in real-world conditions





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MG S5 EV Renault Clio Toyota Yaris Cross Electric Car Hybrid Car Low Running Costs Heated Seats Good Seat Height

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