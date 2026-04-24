Chris O'Dowd, Melanie C and Ardal O'Hanlon to Feature on The Late Late Show

The Late Late Show’s penultimate episode of the season will feature Chris O’Dowd, Melanie C, Ardal O’Hanlon, Dermot Bannon, Anna Haugh and a performance from Killian Donnelly.

The penultimate episode of this season’s Late Late Show promises a captivating evening of conversation and entertainment, featuring a diverse and highly acclaimed group of guests.

Irish actor Chris O’Dowd, celebrated for his comedic timing and versatile performances, will be sharing insights into his journey from the charming rural setting of Moone, County Roscommon, to the bright lights of Hollywood. He’ll discuss his recent work, including his voice acting role in the animated film The Sheep Detectives, and his upcoming stage debut at Dublin’s prestigious Gate Theatre.

O’Dowd will also recount a recent personal experience, returning to his roots to support the Roscommon GAA team, offering a glimpse into his connection with his home county and its sporting passion. Adding a significant dose of pop culture nostalgia, Melanie C, a cornerstone of the globally successful Spice Girls, will grace the studio. She’ll delve into her remarkable career trajectory, spanning from the height of Spice Girls mania to her critically acclaimed solo endeavors.

With her ninth studio album on the horizon, Melanie C will reflect on her evolution as an artist and a personality. The conversation will also touch upon her experiences as a vibrant part of the 90s rave scene, her more recent foray into the world of DJing, and the ever-present question of a potential Spice Girls reunion, particularly as they approach the 30th anniversary of their iconic hit, Wannabe.

The anticipation surrounding a possible reunion is sure to be a highlight for fans tuning in. Joining them will be the beloved Irish comedian and actor, Ardal O’Hanlon, who will be discussing his new venture into the world of fiction with his debut mystery novel. He’ll share the inspiration behind his writing and the process of transitioning from stand-up and acting to crafting a compelling narrative.

O’Hanlon will also offer a more personal reflection, speaking candidly about the recent loss of his father, Rory O’Hanlon, and sharing memories of his upbringing in rural Ireland. His career, which has taken him from the landscapes of Monaghan to the exotic shores of Guadeloupe and back, will also be explored, alongside his recent milestone birthday.

The show will also feature Ireland’s renowned architect, Dermot Bannon, providing a sneak peek into the upcoming series, Celebrity Super Spaces, where viewers will get an exclusive look inside the homes of prominent figures like Aidan Gillen, Vogue Williams, Joanne McNally, and Andrew Porter. Rounding out the stellar line-up is Irish chef and restaurateur Anna Haugh, who will discuss her experience as a judge on the popular MasterChef series, her unique approach to culinary criticism, and the infusion of Irish flair she brings to the kitchen.

The evening will culminate in a powerful musical performance by Killian Donnelly, who will perform Bring Him Home from Les Misérables live in the studio. The Late Late Show continues to be a cornerstone of Irish television, offering a blend of celebrity interviews, insightful conversations, and captivating performances. It airs every Friday night at 9.35pm on RTÉ One and is also available on the RTÉ Player





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Late Late Show Chris O'dowd Melanie C Ardal O'hanlon Dermot Bannon Anna Haugh Killian Donnelly RTÉ Irish Television

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