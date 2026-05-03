Chris Watts Reveals Chilling Details of Family Murders in Prison Letters

Convicted killer Chris Watts has disclosed disturbing new details about the murders of his wife and two daughters in letters from prison, revealing his premeditated actions and the harrowing events that unfolded.

Chris Watts , the convicted family killer, has revealed disturbing details about the murders of his wife and two daughters in a series of chilling letters written from prison.

In correspondence with author Cheryln Cadle from the Dodge Correctional Institution in Wisconsin, Watts disclosed that he had been contemplating killing his wife, Shannan, for weeks before carrying out the horrific act. He admitted to suffocating his daughters, Bella, aged four, and Cece, aged three, before turning his attention to Shannan, who was pregnant at the time of her death.

The crimes, which shocked the world, were later documented in the Netflix documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door, further cementing the case's notoriety. Watts described in graphic detail how he first attempted to kill his daughters in their bedrooms, using pillows to smother them.

However, the girls briefly regained consciousness and followed him around the house as he dealt with Shannan's body. He recounted how Bella, the older daughter, resisted when he tried to kill her a second time, realizing what was happening. Watts also revealed that he had planned the murders in advance, including the moment he tucked his daughters into bed for the last time.

He admitted that he knew what was going to happen the day before but took no action to prevent it. The letters provide a harrowing insight into the mind of a man who once appeared to be a devoted family man but was secretly harboring dark intentions. During the disposal of Shannan's body, Watts confessed to being consumed by anger, even after her death. He claimed that he saw evidence that Shannan had given birth post-mortem, further fueling his rage.

Watts also admitted that he had been involved in an affair with Nicole Kessinger, which he believed would provide him with a fresh start. His attempts to cover up the crimes were short-lived, as police quickly uncovered the truth. Watts initially claimed the killings were spontaneous but later admitted to premeditation. The case remains one of the most shocking examples of familial violence in recent history, leaving a lasting impact on the community and the world





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chris Watts Family Murder Prison Letters Shannan Watts Bella And Cece Watts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Johnny Logan Backs Ireland's Eurovision Boycott, Declines Invitation to HostEurovision winner Johnny Logan explains his decision to support Ireland's boycott of the 2024 contest due to Israel's participation, and reveals he turned down an invitation to appear on the show. He clarifies his stance and expresses hope for support from his football club, Bohemians.

Read more »

Lucy Kennedy Celebrates 50th Birthday with Low-Key GetawayPresenter Lucy Kennedy reveals she marked her 50th birthday with a relaxed trip to Waterford with friends, preferring a casual celebration over a glamorous party. She shares her thoughts on aging and why she doesn't feel phased by the milestone.

Read more »

Joanna Lumley: Age is Just a Number and Retirement is Not on the CardsAbsolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley, approaching 80, reveals she has no plans to retire and reflects on her remarkable career, iconic roles, beauty secrets, and personal life.

Read more »

Ryder Cup: Teammate Reveals Wife of Rory McIlroy’s Calm Response to HecklingBob MacIntyre shares how Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll, handled being heckled at the Ryder Cup, praising her composure and the team’s support during a hostile atmosphere. The incident sparked discussion about fan behavior and the need for respect at sporting events.

Read more »

Four New Films to Watch This Week: A Diverse Cinematic LineupThis week’s film releases include a mix of sequels, horror, documentaries, and experimental cinema. From the stylish but flawed The Devil Wears Prada 2 to the chilling folk horror of Hokum, the experimental deconstruction of the Bond genre in Reflection in a Dead Diamond, and the heartfelt documentary The Song Cycle, there’s something for every movie lover.

Read more »

Dermot Bannon reveals why filming his new RTE show left him 'terrified'Dermot Bannon has admitted he felt 'terrified' and intimidated filming his new RTE series as he met major Irish celebrities for the first time on camera.

Read more »