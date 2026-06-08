Christian Eriksen Reassures Fans After Cardiac Shock in Denmark‑Ukraine Friendly

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed during a friendly with Ukraine but was released from hospital within 24 hours. He confirmed his ICD worked as intended and stressed his condition differs from the 2021 incident, while focusing on recovery and family.

Danish international midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac episode during Denmark's friendly match against Ukraine on Sunday, but he has reassured the public that his condition is markedly different from the crisis that forced him off the field in 2021.

The 33‑year‑old, who was playing for VfL Wolfsburg, collapsed in the 65th minute after clutching his chest and was immediately attended to by the on‑site medical team. He was taken away in an ambulance from Odense Stadium and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors confirmed that his implantable cardioverter‑defibrillator (ICD) had delivered a shock to restore a normal heart rhythm. Eriksen was released from the hospital less than 24 hours later and returned home to his family.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday, Eriksen described his gratitude for the swift response of the medical staff, the support from teammates, and the expertise of the cardiologists who have managed his condition for several years. He emphasized that the device performed exactly as designed, protecting him at a critical moment, and stressed that the incident was not a repeat of the cardiac arrest he endured during the Euro 2020 tournament and the subsequent cardiac arrest in a match against Finland in June 2021, which required cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

"I want to let everyone know that I am doing well and that I am home with my family. As you can probably imagine, receiving a shock from my ICD has had a major impact on both me and my family, but I want to reassure everyone that this was a different situation from what happened in 2021," he wrote.

Eriksen also spoke about his immediate priorities: focusing on recovery, spending quality time with his loved ones, taking a short vacation, and enjoying informal football sessions with his children. The Danish midfielder, who previously played for Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United after returning to professional football with Brentford in 2022, has now faced questions about his future in the sport.

Serie A regulations forbid players with a pacemaker from competing in the league, and while his contract with Wolfsburg runs for two more years, the recent emergency raises uncertainty about his ability to continue at the highest level. Denmark, having missed qualification for the upcoming World Cup, will not have Eriksen available for that competition. Nonetheless, Eriksen's message of optimism and the successful intervention of his ICD have provided a reassuring narrative for fans and fellow athletes alike





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Christian Eriksen Cardiac Arrest Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Denmark Football Ukraine Friendly

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