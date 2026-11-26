Christmas FM begins its 19th broadcast season in Dublin, launching Raidió na Nollag while raising over €4 million for children's charities since 2008.

Christmas FM is returning to the airwaves for its 19th year, marking a significant milestone in Irish broadcasting history. The station, which has become a definitive part of the festive season for decades, launches its latest campaign with a new Irish-language service called Raidió na Nollag. This expansion underscores the organization's commitment to serving its loyal audience through innovative platforms and expanded content offerings.

Founding Story and Rapid 2008 Launch

RadioHub founder Garvan Rigby attributes the creation of the station to a casual conversation in a pub in Ranelagh in Dublin back in 2008. Rigby was with fellow radio personalities Walter Hegarty, Paul Shepherd, and Daragh O'Sullivan when they discussed potential business ventures. They were inspired by the American radio market, where stations frequently flipped their formats from country, pop, or easy-listening genres to Christmas music in November. No similar service existed in Europe at the time, prompting the group to pursue the idea.

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The team operated under an extremely tight deadline to secure a temporary license for a 30-day broadcast window. Paul Shepherd notes that they only had a three-month period to find a location, acquire equipment, recruit volunteers, and secure sponsors. They managed to get the station on the air by the end of November 2008, a feat Shepherd described as a minor miracle given the logistical challenges.

Charity Fundraising and Listener Demographics

Over its 18 years of broadcasting, Christmas FM has raised €4.3 million for children's charities, including Barnardos, Barretstown, and Make-a-Wish Ireland. Although the station operates with a commercial structure rather than being a registered charity itself, its primary mission remains fundraising. The network has cultivated a dedicated listenership spanning 187 countries, supported by 100 volunteers who help power the daily operations.

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Garvan Rigby categorizes the audience into distinct groups based on their listening habits. Some fans begin listening immediately after Halloween ends, transitioning from spooky themes to holiday music on November 1st. Others prefer to wait until December 1st, while a third group delays their festive playlist until the week before Christmas. This variety ensures a broad appeal that captures different emotional connections to the holiday season.

Launch of Raidió na Nollag and Digital Expansion

This year, the station is introducing Raidió na Nollag, an Irish-language version of the network, which officially goes live on Tuesday, December 1st. The station also continues to offer year-round digital content through its production company, RadioHub. Rigby identifies a hard-core audience that listens 12 months a year to these online platforms, including Christmas FM Classics, which features easy-listening favorites, and Christmas FM Classical, which streams classical Christmas music and carols.

The station's live presenters have been active since November 1st and will continue broadcasting until early January. For terrestrial listeners, the station broadcasts on FM around Ireland from its base at the Clayton Hotel at Liffey Valley in Dublin. The FM broadcast window runs from November 28th until December 27th, allowing listeners across the country to tune in to the familiar sounds of the holidays.

Curating the Ultimate Holiday Playlist

One of the earliest and most complex challenges for the founders was curating the playlist. Paul Shepherd explains that there are over 600 versions of just one popular track, The Christmas Song. The team had to sift through numerous recordings to find the best renditions, which sometimes included unusual jazz or classical covers of traditional songs. Daragh O'Sullivan recalls the pain of listening to odd choices, such as a jazz version of Fairytale of New York, before filtering down to the highest quality selections.

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The station has become a cultural staple for many Irish families, with listeners like Mel Hughes recalling how their households adopted the station early on. Hughes, who now works as a social-media assistant for Christmas FM, remembers her family discovering the station during one of its first years. The station has remained a fixture in homes for nearly two decades, creating lasting memories for multiple generations.

Global Reach and Future Broadcast Schedule

Christmas FM maintains a strong connection with the Irish diaspora, with listeners tuning in from remote locations worldwide. The station has received reports from an Irish Defence Forces outpost in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, listeners in the Amazon rainforest, and researchers believed to be in Antarctica. Garvan Rigby notes that hearing traffic reports about the M50 or the Jack Lynch Tunnel in Galway helps expats feel connected to home.

Rigby hopes the station has joined The Late Late Toy Show and the turning on of the Dublin lights as part of a new holy trinity of an Irish Christmas. Listeners can tune in to Christmas FM online or on FM from Saturday, November 28th, until Sunday, December 27th. The launch of Raidió na Nollag adds a new dimension to this legacy, ensuring the station continues to evolve while honoring its traditions.