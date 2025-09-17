Christophe Soumillon Suspended, Leaving Aidan O'Brien Short-Handed for Newmarket

Christophe Soumillon's brief reign as Aidan O'Brien's temporary jockey ends abruptly with a six-day suspension, coinciding with the crucial Cambridgeshire Meeting at Newmarket. The suspension comes after a breach of whip rules, leaving O'Brien without his star replacement just as he targets major prizes.

Aidan O'Brien faces a significant challenge as his temporary replacement jockey, Christophe Soumillon , is suspended. The Belgian rider, a ten-time French champion, was brought in after the Ballydoyle trainer's star jockey, Ryan Moore , injured his leg and ten-day whip ban left Wayne Lordan, O'Brien's usual second choice, unavailable for the crucial Irish Champions Weekend and St Leger Festival. Soumillon's tenure, however, has been marred by disciplinary issues.

Although initially successful, with notable wins including the Irish Champion Stakes on Delacroix, he received a two-day suspension for careless riding. Subsequent and more significant trouble arose at Doncaster. During the May Hill Stakes, while riding Sugar Island for O'Brien, Soumillon exceeded the permitted whip strikes, a Class 1 offence that earned him a six-day suspension, coinciding with the Cambridgeshire Meeting at Newmarket, a key event for O'Brien's team.The suspension, running from September 25th to September 30th, will keep Soumillon sidelined during a crucial weekend of racing at Newmarket, where Ballydoyle targets prestigious Group 1 events like the Middle Park and Cheveley Park Stakes.The three-day Cambridgeshire Meeting also features several other significant races for two-year-olds, including Group 2 events like the Joel, Rockfel, and Royal Lodge Stakes and the highly competitive Cambridgeshire Handicap. On the same days, racing takes place at the Curragh, featuring the Group 2 Beresford Stakes. Luckily for O'Brien, Wayne Lordan will be back in action from September 19th, providing some stability to his team during this challenging period.





