Church of Ireland issues notice regarding ‘serious safeguarding disclosures’ surrounding Kishan Govan

The Church of Ireland joint dioceses of Dublin and Glendalough issued a notice last week regarding serious safeguarding disclosures regarding Reverend Kishan Govan, the late Anglican rector in Blessington Co Wicklow. The investigations revealed that Govan abused girls at a UK youth club before moving to Ireland and established in Australia.

Church of Ireland issued notice last week about ' serious safeguarding disclosures ' regarding former Blessington rector Kesh Govan The late Anglican rector Kesh Govan , who served as a minister in Blessington in Co Wicklow from 2004 to 2007, is alleged to have abused girls in a UK youth club before moving to Ireland News of his alleged abuse emerged following an investigation in Australia , where Govan lived from 2014 until his death last year.

Govan, whose father was from India, served as rector of Blessington in Co Wicklow, serving Kilbride, Ballymore Eustace and Hollywood from 2004 to 2007, before he returned to the UK and later moved to Australia The Church of Ireland joint dioceses of Dublin and Glendalough said last week it was aware an independent investigation commissioned by the Anglican Church in South Queensland had shared ‘serious safeguarding disclosures’ about Govan.

The dioceses said the news was ‘deeply distressing’ and shared details of support resources that affected people could contact Govan and his wife moved to Co Wicklow from Salford in Greater Manchester with their young children in 2004 When approached by The Irish Times a man and woman from Blessington declined to discuss the period in which Govan was based there. The first they had heard of the allegations was when reading news about the statement issued by the dioceses.

With Govan having last served in the area nearly two decades ago, many in the parish said they did not remember him or had moved into the area after he left Archival copies of news reports from the time gave a different perspective of Govan’s time in Co Wicklow. He told the Leinster Leader in 2006 that he found the church ‘too stuffy’ and ‘too strict’ and had sought to meet his parishioners at community events and music events.

He was also remembered by locals as unconventional but good-humoured when he left to return to the UK The first they had heard of the allegations was when reading news about the statement issued by the dioceses. The case has put spotlight on serious concerns regarding allegations of abuse by clergy where abuse was alleged to have occurred before coming to Ireland and whether victims are compensated for abuse the victim experienced abroa





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Church Of Ireland Kishan Govan Abuse UK Youth Club Ireland Govan Australia Unconventionality Local Community GAA Dublin Reverend Kishan Govan Support Resources Support Serious Safeguarding Disclosures

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