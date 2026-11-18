Owners of a 1950s semidetached home in Churchtown share how thoughtful renovations created defined spaces and garden access, now listed for €1.1 million via Mullery O'Gara.

The owners of the residence located at 96 Braemor Road in the Churchtown area of south Dublin have listed the property for sale with Mullery O'Gara, requesting an asking price of €1.1 million. The three-bedroom semidetached home, originally constructed in the 1950s, has undergone a significant interior transformation that prioritizes spatial flow and natural light over maximizing footprint expansion. The property spans 136 square meters or approximately 1,464 square feet and holds a Building Energy Rating of B.

Renovation Strategy Focuses On Spatial Flow

When the owners purchased the property in 2010, their immediate goal was not to expand the building's physical boundaries but to reconfigure the internal layout for better livability. During a renovation project five years prior to the listing, they implemented a restrained extension at the rear of the house to complement the original structure. This approach allowed them to knock down several internal walls to create a cohesive L-shaped kitchen-dining-living area. The design places the dining room at the front of the house while keeping the living spaces distinct yet connected.

Also read Irish Times Survey Highlights Top Irish-Language Books of Century

The design concept deliberately avoided creating a vast, undifferentiated open space. Instead, the architects and owners utilized split-level flooring to define different zones within the home. Stepping down into the living section from the kitchen allowed for increased ceiling heights in that specific area, adding volume and grandeur without altering the external footprint significantly. This vertical variation helps guide movement through the house while maintaining a sense of intimacy and separation between functional areas.

Interior Details Balance Modern Comfort With Vintage Charm

Inside the home, specific design choices reflect a desire to bring the outdoors in while maintaining a connection to the past. A corner of glass was installed between the front hallway and the living area at the back of the house. This architectural feature was inspired by the owner's previous living experience, where a direct line of sight from the front door to the back garden created an enhanced sense of space. The transparency allows light to penetrate deeper into the interior, illuminating the central living zones.

Advertisement

The interior decor includes brass handles on the kitchen cupboards and furniture made from raffia, adding texture and warmth to the rooms. Victorian reconditioned cast-iron fireplaces have been integrated into the scheme, fitting the period aesthetic of the 1950s home while providing modern heating efficiency. A window seat overlooking the front garden offers a quiet spot for relaxation. The owners have invested considerable effort into landscaping both the front and back gardens, aiming to blur the boundaries between the interior living spaces and the external greenery.

Garden Design Enhances Outdoor Living Experience

The rear garden has been redesigned to facilitate seamless indoor-outdoor living. Floor-to-ceiling glazing and large opening doors connect the living area to a patio, extending the usable space of the home during warmer months. A step down from this patio leads to a long pergola structure overhung with rose bushes, creating a shaded pathway to a secondary patio area accessed via another step at the back. This layered garden design provides multiple zones for leisure and socializing.

The outdoor space is equipped with a sound system, allowing the residents to enjoy evenings outdoors. The owners frequently sit in the back garden in the evening to watch the sunset with drinks, taking advantage of the privacy and tranquility the garden provides. The thoughtful integration of the garden into the daily life of the household was a primary objective, successfully achieved through the extensive renovation works carried out over the past five years.

Churchtown Location Offers Community And Transport Links

The property is situated in Churchtown, a mature suburb in south Dublin known for its strong community atmosphere and comprehensive amenities. The location is described by the owners as having good people and a lovely feel, contributing to the appeal of living there. Transport connectivity is a key feature of the area, with the Luas green-line stop at Windy Arbour located approximately a 20-minute walk away. This provides easy access to the city center and other parts of Dublin for commuters and residents alike.

Advertisement

The current listing marks the end of a decade-long tenure for the owners, who have maintained and enhanced the home since buying it in 2010. The combination of the thoughtful interior renovation, the integrated garden spaces, and the desirable Churchtown location positions this property as a notable offering in the Dublin housing market. The €1.1 million asking price reflects the completed works, the energy rating, and the prime location within the south Dublin housing sector.