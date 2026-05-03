Ciara Doherty Clarifies Exit from Virgin Media: 'I Wasn't Pushed'

Ciara Doherty has addressed speculation surrounding her departure from Virgin Media, stating definitively that she made the decision to leave and was not forced out. She explains the changes to The Tonight Show and her proactive approach to her career.

Ciara Doherty has clarified the circumstances surrounding her departure from Virgin Media , firmly denying suggestions that she was forced out of her role. The former presenter of Ireland AM and The Tonight Show left the broadcaster in November 2024, at the same time as her co-host, Claire Brock .

Doherty currently hosts the Newstalk Daily podcast, while Brock now works as a fill-in presenter for RTÉ Radio 1. Doherty’s decision to leave followed significant changes implemented on The Tonight Show, prompting her to proactively consider her future within the organization. Speaking candidly, Doherty explained that the possibility of leaving had been brewing for some time, particularly after Virgin Media publicly announced potential cuts to its news and current affairs programming if it didn’t receive anticipated government funding.

She stated she anticipated changes were inevitable, and began to mentally prepare for different scenarios. The broadcaster had indicated that a lack of public service funding would necessitate a review of its output, and Doherty felt this would likely impact The Tonight Show. The core of the issue, as she described it, was the planned reduction of The Tonight Show’s broadcast schedule from four nights a week to just two.

This reduction would have inevitably led to a change in the roles of either herself or Claire Brock, with the remaining presenter facing altered terms and conditions. Doherty emphasized that she felt empowered to make a choice, rather than being subjected to an involuntary outcome. She actively chose to take control of the situation, viewing her departure as an opportunity to explore broader possibilities within the Irish media landscape.

This decision, she explained, was about taking a calculated risk and venturing beyond the familiar environment of Virgin Media. Doherty acknowledged the weight of the decision, recognizing it as a pivotal moment in her career.

However, she expressed no regrets, highlighting her pride in her fourteen-year tenure with the company and particularly her four-and-a-half years as the first female anchor of The Tonight Show. She praised the successful partnership she shared with Claire Brock, emphasizing their collaborative efforts in establishing the show’s success. She reiterated that her departure was a self-directed choice, explicitly stating she was not pushed by Virgin Media.

Doherty’s decision was driven by a desire for professional growth and a willingness to embrace new challenges. She saw it as a chance to broaden her horizons and explore different avenues within the media industry. The move reflects a proactive approach to her career, demonstrating a desire to shape her own path rather than simply reacting to circumstances.

Doherty’s comments provide a clear and definitive account of her exit, dispelling any speculation about external pressure and highlighting her agency in the decision-making process. She is now focused on her role with Newstalk and exploring future opportunities, confident in the path she has chosen





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