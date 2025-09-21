Ciara Kelly on Early Mornings, Career Outlook, and Embracing Change

Newstalk Breakfast presenter Ciara Kelly discusses the challenges of her early morning radio schedule, her career outlook, and her positive approach to change and dealing with negativity.

Her resilience and optimistic outlook are evident as she navigates tough topics and deals with negativity on air, describing herself as genuinely naturally irrepressible. This glimpse into her professional life provides insight into the balance she strikes between her demanding role and her personal life, highlighting the importance of adaptability and a positive mindset.

Her resilience and optimistic outlook are evident as she navigates tough topics and deals with negativity on air, describing herself as genuinely naturally irrepressible. This glimpse into her professional life provides insight into the balance she strikes between her demanding role and her personal life, highlighting the importance of adaptability and a positive mindset. \Kelly's daily schedule commences early, with newspaper reading beginning at 5 am, followed by news listening at 6 am and a pre-production meeting shortly after. The broadcast commences at 7 am and concludes at 9 am, with her typically leaving the office around 10 am. She often tries to incorporate a nap into her day, recognizing the fatigue associated with the early start. Her afternoon involves staying informed about the news cycle, watching the Six One news, and participating in another conference call to plan the following day's show. Evenings involve preparing briefs, and she aims to retire around 11 pm. While the hours are long and tiring, she values the flexibility it offers, allowing her to balance her career with her family commitments. This structured yet adaptable routine illustrates her approach to managing the demands of her career. She acknowledges the demanding nature of her schedule, but highlights the advantages, such as having flexibility to deal with family matters and being able to maintain a fulfilling career. This approach allows her to keep herself engaged and motivated in her role. \Looking ahead, Kelly acknowledges that her current role may not be a permanent fixture in her career. Citing the example of veteran broadcaster Ian Dempsey, she recognizes the demanding nature of sustaining such a schedule long-term. She remains content in her current position but has no immediate plans to leave the station. She also embraces change and avoids the fear associated with it. She reflects on her career journey, mentioning her past work as a doctor, which exposed her to various difficulties in people's lives. She values the trust that people have placed in her during this time. She draws on her experiences, saying she views medicine as a privilege, as she was allowed to experience their inner lives. In her current role, she sees her ability to interview high-ranking officials and to report on crucial events as a privilege. She emphasizes her belief in finding the positive in her work and maintaining an optimistic outlook. Furthermore, she discusses her perspective on body positivity, highlighting the importance of finding a healthy weight while supporting people's efforts to lead healthy lives. Her departure from Operation Transformation in 2018 reflects her awareness of evolving approaches to health and well-being. Her overall approach points to the balance between a challenging career and her natural positive approach to life. Kelly's ability to adapt and her optimism enables her to maintain her energy and outlook and keep her current work exciting





