Ciara Kelly on Interviewing Tommy Fleming, Motherhood, and Embracing Awkward Moments

Newstalk host Ciara Kelly discusses her groundbreaking interview with country singer Tommy Fleming, the overwhelming public response, and why she believes in facing uncomfortable topics with honesty, both on and off the air.

We sit down with Newstalk presenter Ciara Kelly to discuss her widely discussed interview with country music star Tommy Fleming , and her approach to handling emotionally challenging moments on air.

During a photoshoot at the sophisticated Fitzwilliam Hotel in Dublin, Kelly appears grounded, warm, and full of energy. Though she is proud of her accomplishments in both medicine and broadcasting, her face lights up when she speaks about her four children-Oisín, Ella, Milo, and Blaise.

"I've loved my career, but I also think being a mother to my four favourite people in the world has been the joy of my life," she reflects. The opportunity to interview Tommy Fleming came through his team.

"Tommy's people reached out. He wanted to tell his story. That story was breaking online, but in a very unseemly kind of way. He recognised it was going to be very difficult to say nothing, so he wanted to say something.

We were lucky enough that he decided to place his story with us and in my hands," Kelly explains. She was acutely aware of the sensitivities involved, both for Fleming and for his family.

"I was extremely conscious of the sensitivities of it. Both for Tommy - he has had a terrible time of it, there's no question - but also for his family. There's a lot of hurt in general there. I was conscious of trying to allow him to tell his story and to let that story come out in as sensitive a way as possible.

I tried to insert myself into that interview as little as possible.

" The interview resonated powerfully with the public. "That interview is the biggest podcast in the history of the station. It was on the front page of every newspaper in the country. RTÉ radio shows covered it.

On the day, we got hundreds of texts from people," Kelly says. The majority of responses were supportive, with many listeners expressing understanding of the sadness and complexity of the situation. She also heard from older gay men who were still closeted or had come out later in life, sharing their personal burdens. The impact reached her own family: "My daughter is gay and she was in a gay club in Dublin called Mother the Saturday night after the interview.

The whole club, which was filled with young people, was talking about it. People came up to her and were like, 'Are you Ciara Kelly's daughter?

'. She was laughing, saying she never usually gets asked that question. She was thankful that I covered it. It's important to remember that it still is an issue for many people.

" Kelly is no stranger to emotional moments on air and does not shy away from them. "I've cried on air. Sometimes people say something and you can't hold it together," she admits. Yet she maintains a steady presence, noting that many people struggle to face discomfort directly.

"Having said that, I've never been someone who runs away from uncomfortable things. I see it now myself, when someone has died, they'd nearly cross the road to avoid you. They're not bad people, they don't know how to deal with things that aren't pleasant, so they just avoid them.

" Her willingness to engage with difficult subjects, both in her career and personal life, underscores her role as a trusted broadcaster capable of handling sensitive conversations with empathy and professionalism





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